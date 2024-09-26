MSNBC Chyron Helping Kamala Harris Outline Her Economic Plan Is BEYOND Parody

MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle conducted a softball interview with Kamala Harris yesterday, and the Democrat nominee could just barely hit the slow pitches that were being lobbed in her direction. The result was more of the rambling word salads were used to hearing, all with zero actual substance.

The subject of the economy was another example of that, and Harris repeated her "plan" of promising to "build an opportunity economy" while hoping Americans actually think that means anything substantive.

She said it again.



What is an "opportunity economy?" How does it lower prices and help Americans? https://t.co/04lFFaHSJa pic.twitter.com/25ZeFPOZzl — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 26, 2024

It was too much to ask that Ruhle ask why Harris and Biden can't create this "opportunity economy" right now since they're the ones currently in office. "Journalism" took another holiday.

During the interview, MSNBC had something on the screen in an effort to help Harris spread her economic message while unwittingly explaining how much worse things have gotten after nearly four years of Biden and Harris:

JUST IN: Kamala Harris tells America after 4 years of dem policies, home ownership is out of reach..



"Home ownership for too many people in our country now is elusive. Gone is the day of everyone thinking they could actually live the American Dream."



pic.twitter.com/IcuO0ECIXq — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) September 25, 2024

Did you catch that chyron?

God, they actually put “I came from a middle class family” on the chyron. — dragon1952 (@gmanshk) September 26, 2024

Yes they did.

Is "I come from the middle class" an economic plan? Harris, and MSNBC, sure seem to hope it sounds like one.

The entire Harris-Walz campaign is beyond parody, as is the lib media trying to help carry them across the finish line.