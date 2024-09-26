I'm Preeeeeetty Sure Joe Biden (and Maybe Jill!) Has It Out for Kamala...
** SWOON** Javier Milei DEMOLISHES the United Nations 'In Their HOUSE' and It's...
What. The. HELL?! Another WHOPPER Drops About Kamala's Past, This One About Her...
Troll Level = MASTER! Trump Drops Kamala's Very Own 'Project 2025' and LOL...
Independent Women's Forum DROPS Woke System PUNISHING Women for Speaking Out Against Men...
Politico Says the Quiet Part Out Loud (AGAIN) About Jack Smith's 'Last Chance'...
White Supremacist Dudes for Harris? LOL! Guess Which White Supremacist JUST Endorsed Kamal...
Byron York Shares Transcript of ENTIRE Exchange Between Stephanie Ruhle and Kamala on...
Stephanie Ruhle's Excuses for DINGUS Kamala Not Answering 1 Single Question Make Her...
Watch Nicolle Wallace's Expression As Stephanie Ruhle Describes Her Interview With Kamala...
I Did FRIES! *CACKLE* Here are the Top 10 Dumbest Things Kamala Said...
Donald Trump Promises to End Biden-Harris Administration's 'Parole Flights'
CNN's Brian Stelter Wants to Know Why Donald Trump Is Fixated on Kamala...
Innocent Black Man Lynched Because the US Is a Serial Killer of Black...

MSNBC Chyron Helping Kamala Harris Outline Her Economic Plan Is BEYOND Parody

Doug P.  |  12:35 PM on September 26, 2024
Meme screenshot

MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle conducted a softball interview with Kamala Harris yesterday, and the Democrat nominee could just barely hit the slow pitches that were being lobbed in her direction. The result was more of the rambling word salads were used to hearing, all with zero actual substance. 

Advertisement

The subject of the economy was another example of that, and Harris repeated her "plan" of promising to "build an opportunity economy" while hoping Americans actually think that means anything substantive. 

It was too much to ask that Ruhle ask why Harris and Biden can't create this "opportunity economy" right now since they're the ones currently in office. "Journalism" took another holiday.

During the interview, MSNBC had something on the screen in an effort to help Harris spread her economic message while unwittingly explaining how much worse things have gotten after nearly four years of Biden and Harris:

Recommended

Troll Level = MASTER! Trump Drops Kamala's Very Own 'Project 2025' and LOL Lefties Just Can't DEEEAL
Sam J.
Advertisement

Did you catch that chyron? 

Yes they did.

Is "I come from the middle class" an economic plan? Harris, and MSNBC, sure seem to hope it sounds like one.

The entire Harris-Walz campaign is beyond parody, as is the lib media trying to help carry them across the finish line. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Troll Level = MASTER! Trump Drops Kamala's Very Own 'Project 2025' and LOL Lefties Just Can't DEEEAL
Sam J.
** SWOON** Javier Milei DEMOLISHES the United Nations 'In Their HOUSE' and It's SPECTACULAR (Watch)
Sam J.
What. The. HELL?! Another WHOPPER Drops About Kamala's Past, This One About Her Time As a Prosecutor
Sam J.
White Supremacist Dudes for Harris? LOL! Guess Which White Supremacist JUST Endorsed Kamala (Then LAUGH)
Sam J.
Watch Nicolle Wallace's Expression As Stephanie Ruhle Describes Her Interview With Kamala Harris
Doug P.
Independent Women's Forum DROPS Woke System PUNISHING Women for Speaking Out Against Men in Their Prisons
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Troll Level = MASTER! Trump Drops Kamala's Very Own 'Project 2025' and LOL Lefties Just Can't DEEEAL Sam J.
Advertisement