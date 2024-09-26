David Axelrod's Review of Stephanie Ruhle's Fawn-Fest With Kamala Harris Does NOT Line Up With Reality

Former Barack Obama adviser David Axelrod has been trying to do his part to give the impression that he's been mostly impressed with the Kamala Harris campaign ever since the Democrats showed Joe Biden the door.

Advertisement

Back in July, Axelrod was impressed by Harris' political shock & awe campaign, but the only thing that stood out was Team Kamala's efforts to keep her away from serious questions and hide her true beliefs.

As for yesterday's MSNBC state media-esque friendly softball session with Harris, Axelrod called it a "strong interview" for Kamala (which isn't really saying much considering how few sit-down chats she's done):

Strong interview for @KamalaHarris just now w/@SRuhle on @MSNBC. Good, detailed conversation on the economy. The @VP made a good case for her plan and the values behind it. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) September 25, 2024

Is it really fair to call a politician conversing with a "reporter" who's clearly a big fan an "interview"? No it isn't.

That was a conversation between friends, not an interview https://t.co/34NLGaKIbT — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) September 25, 2024

It was as much of an "interview" as Harris' talk with Oprah Winfrey.

Yeah, none of that happened. It was a word salad wrapped in a soup sandwich. https://t.co/oeaNkqVSR9 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 26, 2024

And it was only a serious discussion about the economy if you consider "I grew up middle class" to be a viable way of addressing rising costs for consumers.

Tell me this tweet was scheduled 6 hours before the interview without telling me this tweet was scheduled 6 hours before the interview. — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) September 26, 2024

Enough said!