David Axelrod's Review of Stephanie Ruhle's Fawn-Fest With Kamala Harris Does NOT Line Up With Reality

Doug P.  |  4:20 PM on September 26, 2024
meme

Former Barack Obama adviser David Axelrod has been trying to do his part to give the impression that he's been mostly impressed with the Kamala Harris campaign ever since the Democrats showed Joe Biden the door. 

Back in July, Axelrod was impressed by Harris' political shock & awe campaign, but the only thing that stood out was Team Kamala's efforts to keep her away from serious questions and hide her true beliefs. 

As for yesterday's MSNBC state media-esque friendly softball session with Harris, Axelrod called it a "strong interview" for Kamala (which isn't really saying much considering how few sit-down chats she's done): 

Is it really fair to call a politician conversing with a "reporter" who's clearly a big fan an "interview"? No it isn't.

It was as much of an "interview" as Harris' talk with Oprah Winfrey. 

And it was only a serious discussion about the economy if you consider "I grew up middle class" to be a viable way of addressing rising costs for consumers.

Enough said!

