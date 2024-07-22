David Axelrod: Kamala Harris Launched an 'Impressive' Shock-and-Awe Campaign on Her Way to the Nomination

We don't know if 'shock and awe' would be how we describe the events of today. Biden dropped out of the race, endorsed Kamala Harris, and now we're waiting to see who her VP will be or if she'll even be the nominee.

But David Axelrod -- former advisor to Obama -- says Harris will be the nominee:

The @VP's political shock-and-awe campaign over the past few hours since the president's announcement has been impressive. A lot of big dominos have fallen, including almost all of the major, potential contenders who might have challenged her.

Hard to see any other outcome here… — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) July 22, 2024

Well, okay.

My favorite part is the inner turmoil of the Democrat Party. — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) July 22, 2024

We're totally here for it.

She will be as good a candidate as she was a border czar. — Wirra (@wirraone) July 22, 2024

Yep.

She will lose — Scott McCally (@smccally) July 22, 2024

Sure looks like she will at this point.

This writer has been saying this for a while now.

Won't help her with this pic.twitter.com/xeIqpl19XW — ScottAllanCole (@scottallancole) July 22, 2024

No, it won't.

That was her job and she sucked at it. Royally.

Ouch.

This had to have started June 28th.

So the primary is now a papal conclave can we at least get white smoke at the convention? https://t.co/yUFbuCdmVl — SaneNikkiHaley supporter (@Freedomcallblo1) July 22, 2024

Praesidialem nominatus habemus!

Obamaworld hit the jackpot with a once in a generation candidate and have not been remotely helpful since. Shut up and go away. https://t.co/0BpOuKVMfK — coconut pilled Jacquie 🥥🌴 (@JacquieTeo1) July 22, 2024

No, no. Keep talking.

Thank you so much Axelrod for stating something that all of us who didn’t work for Obama realized 4 hours ago https://t.co/bsheI5yGij — Miles (@oppmiles) July 22, 2024

Hahahahahahahaha.

Another facet to consider of this well organized and executed show of support.



Clearly, there was a group of people who knew this was coming today. Probably more than most of us would think.



And somehow, it didn’t leak.



That’s an impressive accomplishment itself. https://t.co/gYkFCNtDUe — Andrew Tumilty (@AndrewTumilty) July 22, 2024

And we're not entirely sure Biden knew this was coming.

Ax is right on this one.



A full reckoning on Willie Brown could push her out in time. But for now, she's it. https://t.co/VkSYYLsjJK — Peter Laffin 🙏 (@petermlaffin) July 22, 2024

She's it.

And then comes a second Trump presidency on January 20th. Thank You for the coming global chaos, just because the Democratic elites substitute a competitive scrutiny process with false unity. Well the Trump-Vance machine will provide that in abundance leading to November. https://t.co/ReViSOiOgN — Mazri Muhammad (@Mazri73) July 22, 2024

The levels of cope are incredible, and it's only going to get worse as we get closer to November.

Again, it's completely possible Axelrod is wrong on this. The DNC could throw us another curveball and nominate someone else.

But every day they waste working on a different candidate is a day they can't campaign against Trump. Which we're fine with, but the Democrats know they're in such a mess that they may think getting behind Harris is their only path forward now (unless they go with their Hail Mary play).