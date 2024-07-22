Take a SEAT, Scolds, I'll Call What's Happening with Biden a Coup If...
David Axelrod: Kamala Harris Launched an 'Impressive' Shock-and-Awe Campaign on Her Way to the Nomination

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on July 22, 2024
AP Photo/Steven Senne, File

We don't know if 'shock and awe' would be how we describe the events of today. Biden dropped out of the race, endorsed Kamala Harris, and now we're waiting to see who her VP will be or if she'll even be the nominee. 

But David Axelrod -- former advisor to Obama -- says Harris will be the nominee:

Well, okay.

We're totally here for it.

Yep.

Sure looks like she will at this point.

This writer has been saying this for a while now.

No, it won't.

That was her job and she sucked at it. Royally.

Ouch.

This had to have started June 28th.

Praesidialem nominatus habemus!

No, no. Keep talking.

Hahahahahahahaha.

And we're not entirely sure Biden knew this was coming.

She's it.

The levels of cope are incredible, and it's only going to get worse as we get closer to November.

Again, it's completely possible Axelrod is wrong on this. The DNC could throw us another curveball and nominate someone else.

But every day they waste working on a different candidate is a day they can't campaign against Trump. Which we're fine with, but the Democrats know they're in such a mess that they may think getting behind Harris is their only path forward now (unless they go with their Hail Mary play).

2024 DAVID AXELROD KAMALA HARRIS VICE PRESIDENT VP 2024 ELECTION

