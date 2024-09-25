'Liz Cheney Hardest Hit!' MSNBC's Chat With Mich. Union Members Did NOT Go the Way They Wanted

Recently the Teamsters Union angered the Democrats by refusing to endorse a presidential candidate. That announcement came after a poll of Teamsters membership showed overwhelming support for Donald Trump over Kamala Harris:

Advertisement

TEAMSTERS RELEASE PRESIDENTIAL ENDORSEMENT POLLING DATA



“For the past year, the Teamsters Union has pledged to conduct the most inclusive, democratic, and transparent Presidential endorsement process in the history of our 121-year-old organization—and today we are delivering on… pic.twitter.com/CnFNN9uosx — Teamsters (@Teamsters) September 18, 2024

Prior to that, United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain said the union he heads would throw its official support behind Kamala Harris, despite the fact that the majority of UAW members would not vote for Joe Biden, who was still running back then. Fain made that admission during an interview earlier this year:

United Auto Workers (UAW) president Shawn Fain told Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto on the Jan. 24 edition of Your World with Neil Cavuto that union members would “vote with their paychecks” and that most of them would not vote for Biden. “Look, let me be clear about this: a great majority of our members will not vote for President Biden. Yes, some will. But that's the reality of this: The majority of our members are gonna vote their paychecks. They're going to vote for an economy that works for them,” Fain said. This follows UAW announcing its endorsement of Biden the same day, in which Fain smeared former President Donald Trump as a “scab.” Apparently, the workers he represents are not exactly on the same page.

Democrats and media aren't thrilled with the trajectory of where rank and file union support has been headed, so MSNBC sent somebody to talk to union workers in Michigan, a state Kamala Harris needs to win in November.

As the interviewer discovered, regular working Americans don't care about the narratives the Left has been trying to push on people, and they're not falling for all the gaslighting:

MICHIGAN UNION MEMBER: "There are thousands and thousands of illegal immigrants coming across the border every day and the Vice President has done minimal work to fix that based in what I've seen — and I'd like that to change." pic.twitter.com/PYA7dqx7c8 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 25, 2024

The Harris campaign is trying to pretend Kamala is some sort of newcomer who will "fix" everything and a lot of people just aren't falling for that.

Michigan union members aren't voting based on bogus lawfare. They know that President Trump told supporters to march "peacefully and patriotically."



They're voting based on the economy – and President Trump wins that argument all day every day! pic.twitter.com/1DqH2SxVuT — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 25, 2024

Advertisement

It's just amazing watching people who fancy themselves to be "journalists" sounding like they work for the DNC.

WATCH: @alexwagner of @MSNBC tries to push fake news narratives about @realDonaldTrump during a town hall for Michigan union workers and gets absolutely RAN out the building pic.twitter.com/iGm5572VcA — Steak for Breakfast (@SteakforPodcast) September 25, 2024

Liz Cheney hardest hit! https://t.co/W3IGybitYw — The Reckoning 💥 (@sethjlevy) September 25, 2024

Oh, what a shame!