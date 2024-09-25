'Always Trump's Fault': USA Today Framing of Iran Threat Against Trump Is ANOTHER...
This Man Hosting Tim Walz Would End The Harris Campaign If America Were...
Chuck Schumer Announces Grant Program for Abortion Travel
Calm Down: Aliens Are Already Issued 'Serial Numbers'
The Trump Campaign Briefed on 'Specific Threats' by Iran to Cause Him Harm
The Deafening Silence of the So-Called Party of Women
Fake News Outlet Teeing Up Headlines for Kamala Harris Campaign
Tim Walz Pivots Back to Minding His Own Business, but X Reminded Him...
A Peek Outside Rashida Tlaib's Office Reveals More About Her Priorities than her...
Rep. Ilhan Omar Chews Out CNN for Its Smear Campaign Against Rep. Rashida...
Thread Highlights DEADLY Consequences of Kamala Harris' Weak Stance on Immigration and San...
Cornell University PhD Student Very Shocked America Won't Allow Him to Harass Jewish...
Antony Blinken Urges Republicans to Reconsider Contempt Proceedings
Kamala Harris Says Donald Trump's Project 2025 Could 'Effectively' Ban IVF

'Liz Cheney Hardest Hit!' MSNBC's Chat With Mich. Union Members Did NOT Go the Way They Wanted

Doug P.  |  10:49 AM on September 25, 2024

Recently the Teamsters Union angered the Democrats by refusing to endorse a presidential candidate. That announcement came after a poll of Teamsters membership showed overwhelming support for Donald Trump over Kamala Harris:

Advertisement

Prior to that, United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain said the union he heads would throw its official support behind Kamala Harris, despite the fact that the majority of UAW members would not vote for Joe Biden, who was still running back then. Fain made that admission during an interview earlier this year:

United Auto Workers (UAW) president Shawn Fain told Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto on the Jan. 24 edition of Your World with Neil Cavuto that union members would “vote with their paychecks” and that most of them would not vote for Biden. “Look, let me be clear about this: a great majority of our members will not vote for President Biden. Yes, some will. But that's the reality of this: The majority of our members are gonna vote their paychecks. They're going to vote for an economy that works for them,” Fain said. This follows UAW announcing its endorsement of Biden the same day, in which Fain smeared former President Donald Trump as a “scab.” Apparently, the workers he represents are not exactly on the same page.

Recommended

'Always Trump's Fault': USA Today Framing of Iran Threat Against Trump Is ANOTHER 'Journalism' Doozy
Doug P.
Advertisement

Democrats and media aren't thrilled with the trajectory of where rank and file union support has been headed, so MSNBC sent somebody to talk to union workers in Michigan, a state Kamala Harris needs to win in November.

As the interviewer discovered, regular working Americans don't care about the narratives the Left has been trying to push on people, and they're not falling for all the gaslighting:

The Harris campaign is trying to pretend Kamala is some sort of newcomer who will "fix" everything and a lot of people just aren't falling for that. 

Advertisement

It's just amazing watching people who fancy themselves to be "journalists" sounding like they work for the DNC.

Oh, what a shame!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Always Trump's Fault': USA Today Framing of Iran Threat Against Trump Is ANOTHER 'Journalism' Doozy
Doug P.
This Man Hosting Tim Walz Would End The Harris Campaign If America Were Still Sane
RickRobinson
Cornell University PhD Student Very Shocked America Won't Allow Him to Harass Jewish Students Any Longer
justmindy
A Peek Outside Rashida Tlaib's Office Reveals More About Her Priorities than her Policies Ever Could
justmindy
Tim Walz Pivots Back to Minding His Own Business, but X Reminded Him He's a LYING HYPOCRITE
Amy Curtis
Mollie Hemingway CALLS OUT Awful MSNBC and Their Historian Guest for Saying It's 'Doomsday' If Trump Wins
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Always Trump's Fault': USA Today Framing of Iran Threat Against Trump Is ANOTHER 'Journalism' Doozy Doug P.
Advertisement