Citizen Journalists Did the Work MSM Refuses to Do Proving 'Kamala Harris' Entire Identity Is Fake'

As our readers already know, the Kamala Harris campaign's entire goal is simple: Don't let anybody know what Kamala Harris actually stands for, and certainly don't let her do any interviews that are remotely challenging. Oprah's friendly chat with Harris, and Kamala's trademark word salad responses that contain a lot of words while saying nothing, showed everybody that the Democrat nominee has trouble with even the softest of softball interviews.

When it comes to many of the issues, Harris stands for... whatever you do:

Kamala just straight-up refusing to tell voters her position about major issues. This should be an entire news cycle.



But the press just doesn't care... https://t.co/6GquM8pGg9 — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) September 25, 2024

The entire Harris-Walz campaign is invented out of whole cloth (Tim "snitch line" Walz running on "mind your own damn business" is particularly laughable).

Below are two examples of citizen journalism that should be the job of the legacy media but for obvious reasons the press chooses to look the other way.

We've all seen Harris ads featuring people claiming to be former Trump voters or lifelong Republicans, so @joma_gc decided to look into one such ad running in Pennsylvania. More lies and deception has been unearthed:

The Harris-Walz campaign is running an ad in Pennsylvania claiming to depict two ordinary Pennsylvanians who are former Trump supporters and lifelong Republicans turned off by January 6th and Charlotesville, and now voting for Kamala Harris.



After doing some research I found… pic.twitter.com/TA0rVwjn2c — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) September 24, 2024

Here's the rest of that post:

After doing some research I found information on these two individuals, whose names are Robert Lange and Kristina Chadwick. Both are trained actors, film producers, and farmers who recently debuted a film called "Hayride to Hell" at the far-left CentreFilm Festival in State College, PA in 2023 which featured films about interracial gay fathers who find themselves raising a child after one of the dad's becomes a widower, and another about the struggle of illegal immigrants. Lange and Chadwick who co-own Sugartown Strawberries in Malvern, PA and Bob Lange serves as the chair of the three member Willistown Township, Chester County Board of Supervisors. They are prolific regular donors to DEMOCRATS for over a decade. Chadwick who at the time listed her employer as Arden Theatre Co. donated twice to ActBlue in 2016. Lange is a prolific donor to Democrats including Bob Casey, John Fetterman, and Hillary Clinton back in 2016. He is also a donor to ActBlue. FEC records are attached.

To paraphrase Bill Clinton, it depends on what your definition of "former Trump supporter" is.

We have to save our country from these liars. Thank you for sharing. — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) September 24, 2024

Of course this was a fake.

Everything Democrats do is fake https://t.co/Qnkxw39x7v — Ireene Almayda (@IreeneAlmayda) September 25, 2024

But wait, there's more!

The Harris campaign's "tough as nails former prosecutor who will uphold the law" BS has taken another hit:

Kamala Harris' entire identity is fake. The supposed tough-as-nails prosecutor has never even argued an appeal in any court anywhere. https://t.co/iVzgL7lXag — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 25, 2024

Here's what @JeffClarkUS found (or didn't as it were) about the legal background the Harris campaign likes to cite for her "tough prosecutor" persona:

Yesterday, I had promised my followers to run a search to see if Kamala Harris had ever argued any appeals -- ever. Even just one.



I got busy but have now completed that task.



The short answer is "no, never." I could not find any evidence she had ever argued an appeal.



I… pic.twitter.com/ky2a3Pfunl — Jeff Clark (@JeffClarkUS) September 25, 2024

You can read the full post above here.

One more:

+1 I formulated another search. Trying to give Kamala every benefit of the doubt.



This one is designed to see -- if Kamala prosecuted either hundreds or at least 50 cases -- whether there is any record of a state or federal habeas petition being filed by an inmate to try to get… pic.twitter.com/AtM5s6yTLY — Jeff Clark (@JeffClarkUS) September 25, 2024

Read that full post here.

These are Harris campaign claims the usual suspects in the media will not research or report.

Jeff doing another job the regime media won’t do—expose Harris’s lies about her prosecutorial record https://t.co/cJOCoTB64R — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) September 25, 2024

Kamala Harris never argued any appeals in court.



She’s a fraud. https://t.co/OqScuHeG1o — RBe (@RBPundit) September 25, 2024

So much for Harris’s “vaunted prosecutor” claim. Just another whopper. https://t.co/lpXGpcUzgQ — Resist the Hologram - Stu Cvrk (@STUinSD) September 25, 2024

Yet another whopper to add to the growing mountain of whoppers.

And just a few years ago the Democrat candidate who would like everybody to believe she's a tough law enforcer who will strengthen border security said this:

Kamala Harris shouting 'Down down with deportation!' at a 2018 parade in Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/jgcAmkeQbe — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 23, 2024

Then of course there was the time in 2020 when Harris promoted a bail fund for rioters arrested in Minnesota. Nothing the Harris campaign says is remotely true.