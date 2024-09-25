Citizen Journalists Did the Work MSM Refuses to Do Proving 'Kamala Harris' Entire Identity Is Fake'

Stacey Plaskett Loses Her Mind Over Donald Trump, Elon Musk
Doug P.  |  12:17 PM on September 25, 2024
Twitchy

As our readers already know, the Kamala Harris campaign's entire goal is simple: Don't let anybody know what Kamala Harris actually stands for, and certainly don't let her do any interviews that are remotely challenging. Oprah's friendly chat with Harris, and Kamala's trademark word salad responses that contain a lot of words while saying nothing, showed everybody that the Democrat nominee has trouble with even the softest of softball interviews. 

When it comes to many of the issues, Harris stands for... whatever you do: 

The entire Harris-Walz campaign is invented out of whole cloth (Tim "snitch line" Walz running on "mind your own damn business" is particularly laughable). 

Below are two examples of citizen journalism that should be the job of the legacy media but for obvious reasons the press chooses to look the other way. 

We've all seen Harris ads featuring people claiming to be former Trump voters or lifelong Republicans, so @joma_gc decided to look into one such ad running in Pennsylvania. More lies and deception has been unearthed:

Here's the rest of that post: 

After doing some research I found information on these two individuals, whose names are Robert Lange and Kristina Chadwick. Both are trained actors, film producers, and farmers who recently debuted a film called "Hayride to Hell" at the far-left CentreFilm Festival in State College, PA in 2023 which featured films about interracial gay fathers who find themselves raising a child after one of the dad's becomes a widower, and another about the struggle of illegal immigrants. 

Lange and Chadwick who co-own Sugartown Strawberries in Malvern, PA and Bob Lange serves as the chair of the three member Willistown Township, Chester County Board of Supervisors. They are prolific regular donors to DEMOCRATS for over a decade. 

Chadwick who at the time listed her employer as Arden Theatre Co. donated twice to ActBlue in 2016. Lange is a prolific donor to Democrats including Bob Casey, John Fetterman, and Hillary Clinton back in 2016. He is also a donor to ActBlue. FEC records are attached. 

To paraphrase Bill Clinton, it depends on what your definition of "former Trump supporter" is.

But wait, there's more!

The Harris campaign's "tough as nails former prosecutor who will uphold the law" BS has taken another hit:

Here's what @JeffClarkUS found (or didn't as it were) about the legal background the Harris campaign likes to cite for her "tough prosecutor" persona: 

You can read the full post above here.

One more:

Read that full post here

These are Harris campaign claims the usual suspects in the media will not research or report. 

Yet another whopper to add to the growing mountain of whoppers.

And just a few years ago the Democrat candidate who would like everybody to believe she's a tough law enforcer who will strengthen border security said this:

Then of course there was the time in 2020 when Harris promoted a bail fund for rioters arrested in Minnesota. Nothing the Harris campaign says is remotely true.

