Here's Another Flashback That Nukes Harris 2024's 'Tough Law Enforcer Who Will Secure the Border' BS

As you know, there are two Kamala Harris': The one who's been running for president since early July, and the one who existed in all the time before that.

"Candidate Harris" is very serious about securing the border and being a tough enforcer of the law:

Advertisement

"3 times in her ad, Kamala Harris used images of Trump's border wall"



Even far-left ABC is admitting it.

pic.twitter.com/Vsv5gZ8M1A — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 26, 2024

Harris will crack down on illegal immigration and be tough on law enforcement, according to one of her laugable new ads:

Spoken like somebody who's been the "border czar" for over three years while tens of millions have streamed illegally into the U.S.

To know what Harris really believes (and will allow) all we need to do is dig up videos from just a few years ago, like this one that's going around:

Kamala Harris shouting 'Down down with deportation!' at a 2018 parade in Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/jgcAmkeQbe — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 23, 2024

Gee, what a tough law enforcer!

RESURFACED: Video obtained by the @DailyMail shows Kamala Harris chanting "DOWN, DOWN WITH DEPORTATION!" at a 2018 parade with Jussie Smollett.



This is your Border Czar 😳 pic.twitter.com/SCPx8j7Ijn — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 23, 2024

From the Daily Mail:

Vice President Kamala Harris in now promising to secure the border, but when she was a senator of California, she was a staunch opponent of deporting illegal immigrants. Harris joined a throng of protesters in a 2018 Los Angeles parade chanting, ‘Down down with deportation!’ in a video exclusively obtained by the Daily Mail. Harris was named the grand marshal of the 33rd annual parade, typically reserved to celebrate the legacy of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

The Daily Mail also noted that Harris was joined at that parade by Jussie Smollett, which is just perfect, because Kamala's campaign is, just like Jussie's claim about what happened in Chicago, completely fictional.

She supports decriminalizing illegal crossings, supports taxpayer-funded health plans for illegal immigrants, and wanted to gut & replace ICE. Of course she chanted “down with deportation.” Now she’s using Trump border wall in her ads, pretending for a few months to be tough. https://t.co/u0ZqfLKhgz — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 23, 2024

If Harris is elected, every single claim in her campaign ads this year will disappear and she'll be the same leftist she's always been.

Seems newsworthy after her whole tough prosecutor act. https://t.co/zBz3UQnjzY — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 23, 2024

We're guessing that none of these Harris clips from not all that long ago are getting much attention on the lib media outlets.

JD Vance is correct here -- if you want to know what a Harris presidency would be like just pay attention to what she's been saying for a long time (up until just a couple months ago):

Advertisement

Kamala Harris wants to flood the United States with illegal immigration. It is her explicit goal, and she accomplished it with flying colors as Vice President. https://t.co/rB8qzYl7eR — JD Vance (@JDVance) September 23, 2024

Bingo.