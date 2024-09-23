Here's Another Flashback That Nukes Harris 2024's 'Tough Law Enforcer Who Will Secure the Border' BS

Angry Staffer INSISTS We Listen to 750 Trump-Hating Nat Sec Toadies, Hilariously Melts...
Doug P.  |  11:06 AM on September 23, 2024

As you know, there are two Kamala Harris': The one who's been running for president since early July, and the one who existed in all the time before that. 

"Candidate Harris" is very serious about securing the border and being a tough enforcer of the law:

Harris will crack down on illegal immigration and be tough on law enforcement, according to one of her laugable new ads:

Spoken like somebody who's been the "border czar" for over three years while tens of millions have streamed illegally into the U.S.

To know what Harris really believes (and will allow) all we need to do is dig up videos from just a few years ago, like this one that's going around: 

Gee, what a tough law enforcer! 

From the Daily Mail

Vice President Kamala Harris in now promising to secure the border, but when she was a senator of California, she was a staunch opponent of deporting illegal immigrants. 

Harris joined a throng of protesters in a 2018 Los Angeles parade chanting, ‘Down down with deportation!’ in a video exclusively obtained by the Daily Mail. 

Harris was named the grand marshal of the 33rd annual parade, typically reserved to celebrate the legacy of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

The Daily Mail also noted that Harris was joined at that parade by Jussie Smollett, which is just perfect, because Kamala's campaign is, just like Jussie's claim about what happened in Chicago, completely fictional. 

If Harris is elected, every single claim in her campaign ads this year will disappear and she'll be the same leftist she's always been.

We're guessing that none of these Harris clips from not all that long ago are getting much attention on the lib media outlets.

JD Vance is correct here -- if you want to know what a Harris presidency would be like just pay attention to what she's been saying for a long time (up until just a couple months ago):

Bingo.

