Wait, the WH Used Taxpayer Dollars to Fly Zelenskyy to a Swing State After Slamming JD Vance?

Doug P.  |  3:15 PM on September 23, 2024
Back when Joe Biden was still the person at the top of the Democrat reelection ticket, the campaign offered Ukraine President Zelenskyy a suggestion for how he could give their November hopes a boost.

More recently Zelenskyy had criticism for Trump running mate JD Vance: 

The Ukrainian president told The New Yorker that he believes Vance is "too radical" and has come out "with a more precise plan to give up our territories." 

"His message seems to be that Ukraine must make a sacrifice. This brings us back to the question of the cost and who shoulders it. The idea that the world should end this war at Ukraine's expense is unacceptable," Zelensky said. 

He went on to say Vance's mission with his version of the plan to end the war is merely "sloganeering," and he had not experienced this with Trump, who expressed support for Ukraine during a phone call.

Normally this would just be remarks about politics, but it looks like the White House has decided to try and use Zelenskyy to provide them with a boost in a swing state, all on the U.S. taxpayers' dime. Guess who's back in the U.S., and also guess where the White House flew him to for a visit. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro was also there:

Considering Zelenskyy's previous comments about JD Vance, this was pretty much a Harris for President event, and how much it'll cost taxpayers remains to be seen.

We're just guessing that when Trump was in office, if he did anything remotely similar to this there would have been yet another impeachment. 

Yes, it does raise some serious questions. "Journalists" might not ask them, but somebody needs to (we won't hold our breath).

Will the White House find an excuse to fly Zelenskyy to other battleground states? 

The usual suspects in the lib media will of course yawn at the implications of all this.

Then again, like much of what the Harris campaign has done, this also could backfire. 

