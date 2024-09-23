Wait, the WH Used Taxpayer Dollars to Fly Zelenskyy to a Swing State After Slamming JD Vance?

Back when Joe Biden was still the person at the top of the Democrat reelection ticket, the campaign offered Ukraine President Zelenskyy a suggestion for how he could give their November hopes a boost.

More recently Zelenskyy had criticism for Trump running mate JD Vance:

The Ukrainian president told The New Yorker that he believes Vance is "too radical" and has come out "with a more precise plan to give up our territories." "His message seems to be that Ukraine must make a sacrifice. This brings us back to the question of the cost and who shoulders it. The idea that the world should end this war at Ukraine's expense is unacceptable," Zelensky said. He went on to say Vance's mission with his version of the plan to end the war is merely "sloganeering," and he had not experienced this with Trump, who expressed support for Ukraine during a phone call.

Normally this would just be remarks about politics, but it looks like the White House has decided to try and use Zelenskyy to provide them with a boost in a swing state, all on the U.S. taxpayers' dime. Guess who's back in the U.S., and also guess where the White House flew him to for a visit. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro was also there:

We must all do our part in the fight for freedom — from the workers in Scranton who make Pennsylvania the arsenal of democracy to the brave Ukrainian soldiers protecting their country.



We stand with Ukraine in their just defense of their homeland in the face of Russian… pic.twitter.com/5VnYRfQOm5 — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) September 23, 2024

Considering Zelenskyy's previous comments about JD Vance, this was pretty much a Harris for President event, and how much it'll cost taxpayers remains to be seen.

Zelensky is now touring ammunition factories in Pennsylvania and attacking President Trump and JD Vance in American media outlets.



A foreign leader is essentially campaigning for Harris on American soil. pic.twitter.com/580etLK72l — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 23, 2024

We're just guessing that when Trump was in office, if he did anything remotely similar to this there would have been yet another impeachment.

It's wild to see Zelensky not only touring ammo factories but also taking shots at Trump and JD Vance. A foreign leader essentially campaigning for Harris on American soil raises serious questions. — James Reichert (@_jamesreichert) September 23, 2024

Yes, it does raise some serious questions. "Journalists" might not ask them, but somebody needs to (we won't hold our breath).

Worth noting that Zelenskyy was flown to Pennsylvania on an U.S. Air Force C-17.



The Biden-Harris admin is using military assets to fly a foreign leader into a battleground state in order to undermine their political opponents. https://t.co/OSebVUuBEg pic.twitter.com/biMGTfAc1J — Dan Caldwell 🇺🇸 (@dandcaldwell) September 23, 2024

I try to keep a level head about the Ukraine stuff. I get it. Russia invaded and they want to win.



But the Biden-Harris administration paying to fly Zelensky to the US so he can campaign with Democrats and trash Harris’ opposition is insane. Absolutely insane. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 23, 2024

I am old enough to remember when using taxpayer resources to obtain purely partisan domestic political benefits from Zelenskyy was considered an impeachable offense. https://t.co/MD2aaTQCnk — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) September 23, 2024

Zelensky is openly campaigning for Democrats in battleground Pennsylvania today some 50 days out from our Presidential election.



Unreal. — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) September 23, 2024

Will the White House find an excuse to fly Zelenskyy to other battleground states?

This is an impeachable offense on the part of Biden-Harris. And dangerously reckless move on Zelensky's part to campaign for Harris in a battleground state on U.S. taxpayer funds. https://t.co/IHfp7vCauk — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 23, 2024

Barely a week after an Ukraine-obsessed regimebot tried to kill Trump, the regime flew in its Ukraine puppet to campaign against Trump. https://t.co/czcEAJub30 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 23, 2024

Completely beyond the pale. Didn't we impeach a president for trying to extract partisan political favor from Ukraine ahead of an election? https://t.co/D9efwA62tB — Michael Brendan Dougherty (@michaelbd) September 23, 2024

Look I'll be happy to be bothered about "foreign election interference" when people who are handwringing about tweets are as worked up about a non-allied head of state making comments about US elections while being flown around on the people's dime. https://t.co/jzl9zUH1a4 — Miles Smith IV (@IVMiles) September 23, 2024

The usual suspects in the lib media will of course yawn at the implications of all this.

This helps Trump — MAGA Elvis 🇺🇸 (@BenStanton77) September 23, 2024

Then again, like much of what the Harris campaign has done, this also could backfire.