Lefty Claims Biden Is the West's 'Father Figure' and Yeah ... NO THANK...
Sydney Watson OWNS Trans Activist/Comedian Trashing 'Cis Girls' SO Bad (S)He Tries Deletin...
Sacre Bleu! French Professor Learns the HARD WAY Not to Lecture Americans on...
Is Sue the New KAREN? Short, 'Huffy' Canadian Woman RAGES About Tall Trucks...
Biden and Rest of G7 Leaders Virtual Meeting/Statement About Iran Is Quite the...
Adam Kinzinger Posts 'Emergency Video' Blaming Trump for Iran and LOL the Jokes...
Byron York Sharing Judge Merchan's Statement for Prospective Trump Jurors Shows Case for...
WATCH: Pro-Hamas Protesters Shut Down ANOTHER Road, This Time to O'Hare Airport
John Kirby Shifts Into Spin Overdrive When Confronted With Biden's Horrible Track Record
Good Morning, Dear Readers! OOPS, Our Bad, 'Good Morning' Is Now a Symbol...
Get a LOAD of This Chick's TWEETS! NPR's CEO Has Long History of...
AG Merrick Garland ‘Straight-Up Lied’ About the ATF’s New Rule
DUDE: Seth Abramson DRAGGED for Demanding FBI Investigate Trump for Iran Post Seth...
Watch: Assyrian Orthodox Bishop Attacked LIVE on Camera by a Knife-Wielding Madman in...

Here's How Biden and Harris Told Zelenskyy He Could Help Their Reelection Effort

Doug P.  |  1:11 PM on April 15, 2024
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

The Biden administration fully supports Ukraine's fight against Russia, except perhaps anything that could cause their reelection campaign some issues back at home:

Advertisement

Not unlike when the Biden White House siphoned off the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve to try and lower gas prices ahead of the 2022 midterms, now they're asking Zelensky not to do something that might contribute to an increase in gas prices before the 2024 election? Shocker: 

Of course, if Trump did something similar the Democrats would have impeached him again for helping Putin:

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Bingo.

The Russia/Ukraine war could go on forever as far as people like Biden are concerned. They've become addicted to the spending and whatever other benefits come from it.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Sydney Watson OWNS Trans Activist/Comedian Trashing 'Cis Girls' SO Bad (S)He Tries Deleting (We Got It!)
Sam J.
Sacre Bleu! French Professor Learns the HARD WAY Not to Lecture Americans on What Is and Is Not American
Sam J.
Adam Kinzinger Posts 'Emergency Video' Blaming Trump for Iran and LOL the Jokes Write Themselves (WATCH)
Sam J.
Is Sue the New KAREN? Short, 'Huffy' Canadian Woman RAGES About Tall Trucks annnd All X Can Do Is LAUGH
Sam J.
Byron York Sharing Judge Merchan's Statement for Prospective Trump Jurors Shows Case for the SHAM It Is
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement