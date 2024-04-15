Here's How Biden and Harris Told Zelenskyy He Could Help Their Reelection Effort

The Biden administration fully supports Ukraine's fight against Russia, except perhaps anything that could cause their reelection campaign some issues back at home:

Harris and Sullivan tell Zelensky to stop attacking Russian oil refineries with gas prices at 6-month highs. https://t.co/nF7Ot7CLpr — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) April 15, 2024

Not unlike when the Biden White House siphoned off the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve to try and lower gas prices ahead of the 2022 midterms, now they're asking Zelensky not to do something that might contribute to an increase in gas prices before the 2024 election? Shocker:

Biden admin dragging out wars for the sake of saving their own behinds on domestic policy decisions. Treating it like a game. https://t.co/Lf4OYm9FnI — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 15, 2024

Of course, if Trump did something similar the Democrats would have impeached him again for helping Putin:

Also, can you imagine the media and Dem freak out if Trump said to stop bombing Russian oil refineries? They’d again call him a Russian asset of course. https://t.co/Lf4OYm9FnI — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 15, 2024

Bingo.

Actual Russian collusion. — Paul Hewton (@paul_hewton) April 15, 2024

In other words the Biden policy is not about winning the war just the election



How about a real plan to win the war and then you have bragging rights.



This is all a charade. https://t.co/1pd2Wb1pqB — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) April 15, 2024

The Russia/Ukraine war could go on forever as far as people like Biden are concerned. They've become addicted to the spending and whatever other benefits come from it.