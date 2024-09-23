Lefty Media Pushing 'Violent Crime Dropped' FBI Report for Dem Election Boost (Yeah, About That)

Maybe Stop Shooting at Him? Axios Wonders Why Trump Is Holding Fewer Rallies,...
Doug P.  |  5:40 PM on September 23, 2024
Screenshot of meme

The election is just a few weeks away, so it's time for The Machine to pull out all the stops in an effort to boost the Democrats' chances. The gaslighting efforts have always been high but are now ramping up even further, and one of those issues is crime. 

Here's MSNBC reporting what's sure to be parroted by the side that would like everybody to believe has been on the side of law and order for the last several years:

During the last presidential debate, ABC News' David Muir repeated that in order to fact-check Donald Trump's claim that crime rose during the Biden-Harris years. 

The fact is that you can claim anything dropped if certain data simply isn't reported and added into the mix. 

But that's the "good" kind of election interference so the Democrats will consider it acceptable.

The lengths that have been gone to in order to get this "the rate of violent crime has dropped" is pretty incredible. Unless of course anybody believes that places like L.A. and New Orleans are now utopias of peace:

That will be repeated on the network evening newscasts tonight just to help the Dems reinforce that with the low info crowd who get all their "news" from people like Lester Holt.

Guess which one the usual suspects in the MSM will go with this week.

