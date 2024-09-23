Lefty Media Pushing 'Violent Crime Dropped' FBI Report for Dem Election Boost (Yeah, About That)

The election is just a few weeks away, so it's time for The Machine to pull out all the stops in an effort to boost the Democrats' chances. The gaslighting efforts have always been high but are now ramping up even further, and one of those issues is crime.

Here's MSNBC reporting what's sure to be parroted by the side that would like everybody to believe has been on the side of law and order for the last several years:

BREAKING: Murder and other violent crime dropped across the U.S. last year, FBI data shows. pic.twitter.com/DiPzEV0rmK — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 23, 2024

During the last presidential debate, ABC News' David Muir repeated that in order to fact-check Donald Trump's claim that crime rose during the Biden-Harris years.

The fact is that you can claim anything dropped if certain data simply isn't reported and added into the mix.

Crazy how crime rates change when high-crime areas stop reporting crimes. — Meara (@MillennialOther) September 23, 2024

No it didn't, the larger cities just stopped reporting the crime statistics to the federal government.



The truth is crime has risen. pic.twitter.com/9klACvMQqb — Molly Pitcher (@AmericanMama86) September 23, 2024

The @FBI claiming violent crime is falling — when they know cities w/ the worst violent crime failed to report their numbers — is but another example of the FBI interfering in elections against Trump https://t.co/geQJuBr8uJ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 23, 2024

But that's the "good" kind of election interference so the Democrats will consider it acceptable.

When you no longer report violent crime because you have Soros sponsored DA’s and an FBI who openly supports globalist Democrats. https://t.co/85uoP93B2L — JamieRJN (@JamieRJN) September 23, 2024

The lengths that have been gone to in order to get this "the rate of violent crime has dropped" is pretty incredible. Unless of course anybody believes that places like L.A. and New Orleans are now utopias of peace:

Wow, not a single murder in Los Angeles in 2023 according to this FBI data! 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/2z4kpNzPqk — Unbiased Crime Report (@UnbiasedCrime) September 23, 2024

The FBI's data showing violent crime dropped last year relies on the idea that there was not a single reported homicide in Los Angeles or New Orleans last year. https://t.co/rgRvRemWyD pic.twitter.com/Vo3XBQxoZP — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 23, 2024

Textbook example of how propaganda works.



President Trump says violent crime is going up.



The FBI says it isn't even though the most dangerous cities in America don't report their numbers.



Media reports it as fact even though they know it's wrong. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 23, 2024

That will be repeated on the network evening newscasts tonight just to help the Dems reinforce that with the low info crowd who get all their "news" from people like Lester Holt.

That reporting makes all the difference pic.twitter.com/Mp3q2wt46Q — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) September 23, 2024

Guess which one the usual suspects in the MSM will go with this week.