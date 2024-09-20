Former First Lady Michelle Obama Ruined School Lunches and Now is Tackling America's...
Scott Jennings Makes CNN Panelists' Heads Explode With Reality Check About Source of US Antisemitism

Doug P.  |  1:25 PM on September 20, 2024
Twitter

Scott Jennings is the best (and often only) great reason to watch CNN. The triggering his delivery of brutal truths can bring about among other panelists can be extremely entertaining and, more importantly, telling.

Today brought with it another example of simple truths from Jennings sparking outrage with the usual keepers of the Democrat narratives. 

Another reality check that caused heads to explode is incoming: 

TRIGGERED!

That's how it's done!

It was like the scene in "Scanners" just before the guy's head blew up.

Time will tell as to what tolerance level for the truth CNN's execs have.

Finally a decent reason to watch a CNN primetime show!

