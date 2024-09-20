Scott Jennings Makes CNN Panelists' Heads Explode With Reality Check About Source of US Antisemitism

Scott Jennings is the best (and often only) great reason to watch CNN. The triggering his delivery of brutal truths can bring about among other panelists can be extremely entertaining and, more importantly, telling.

Today brought with it another example of simple truths from Jennings sparking outrage with the usual keepers of the Democrat narratives.

Another reality check that caused heads to explode is incoming:

The progressive left is the source of the ugly anti-semitism in America since Oct 7 & everyone knows it. I was happy to point it out this morning on @cnn. pic.twitter.com/bExVI70oPe — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) September 20, 2024

TRIGGERED!

Scott Jennings triggering CNN panels by telling the truth will never not be hilarious. pic.twitter.com/8ZcCG7IRP3 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 20, 2024

That's how it's done!

When you know you're about to hear some uncomfortable truths. pic.twitter.com/paJrn3MMXm — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 20, 2024

It was like the scene in "Scanners" just before the guy's head blew up.

“That’s your party, those are your people now” 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 drag them @ScottJenningsKY 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/6Ruvbe9fen — Abri (@abriNotMe77) September 20, 2024

Scott Jennings single-handedly trying to get me to watch CNN. https://t.co/iNnvaXg0sN — Mitigated Disaster (@mitigatedisastr) September 20, 2024

Time will tell as to what tolerance level for the truth CNN's execs have.

Scott Jennings should have his own prime time show on CNN! They would actually get decent ratings. https://t.co/CVN1HxvBS9 — Matt (@mattmatt0077) September 20, 2024

Finally a decent reason to watch a CNN primetime show!