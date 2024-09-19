Border Czar Kamala Won't Like This! Fed Chair Blames Illegal Immigration for Rising...
UH OH! AOC Did NOT Appreciate Teamsters' President's Reminder About Members in Her District

Doug P.  |  5:40 PM on September 19, 2024
Meme

Yesterday, Teamsters President Sean O'Brien angered a lot of Kamala Harris supporters by saying the union he heads up would not be making a presidential endorsement this year for the first time in decades. The union's executive board claimed there was "no definitive support among members for either party's nominee."

However, the "no definitive support" claim was strange considering the Teamsters' own numbers show that the union's members overwhelmingly support Trump in this election to the tune of about 60 percent for the GOP nominee compared to 34 percent for Harris:

In an interview, Teamsters President Sean O'Brien reacted to Democrat backlash -- from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in particular -- who slammed the union leadership for not backing Harris. 

O'Brien added a reminder about union members in AOC's district:

AOC was displeased with another reality check about union members voting for Trump (even the UAW president admitted earlier this year that the majority of their members wouldn't be voting for the Dem candidate):

She seems one part in denial and one part concerned.

That's for sure!

There are strong Reagan vibes with the shift in union membership support.

