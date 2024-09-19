UH OH! AOC Did NOT Appreciate Teamsters' President's Reminder About Members in Her District

Yesterday, Teamsters President Sean O'Brien angered a lot of Kamala Harris supporters by saying the union he heads up would not be making a presidential endorsement this year for the first time in decades. The union's executive board claimed there was "no definitive support among members for either party's nominee."

However, the "no definitive support" claim was strange considering the Teamsters' own numbers show that the union's members overwhelmingly support Trump in this election to the tune of about 60 percent for the GOP nominee compared to 34 percent for Harris:

TEAMSTERS RELEASE PRESIDENTIAL ENDORSEMENT POLLING DATA



“For the past year, the Teamsters Union has pledged to conduct the most inclusive, democratic, and transparent Presidential endorsement process in the history of our 121-year-old organization—and today we are delivering on… pic.twitter.com/CnFNN9uosx — Teamsters (@Teamsters) September 18, 2024

In an interview, Teamsters President Sean O'Brien reacted to Democrat backlash -- from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in particular -- who slammed the union leadership for not backing Harris.

O'Brien added a reminder about union members in AOC's district:

.@Teamsters President Sean O'Brien reacts to @AOC attacking Teamsters for refusing to endorse Kamala: She should maybe get into her district — where Teamsters in her district voted overwhelmingly to support President Trump.



So, she may want to focus on her job instead of mine. pic.twitter.com/5jTNukaE7i — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 19, 2024

AOC was displeased with another reality check about union members voting for Trump (even the UAW president admitted earlier this year that the majority of their members wouldn't be voting for the Dem candidate):

The NY-14 Teamsters mentioned here have actually voted overwhelmingly to endorse Harris-Walz.



Just as Teamsters in Michigan, Nevada, and Pennsylvania have, too.



It’s a big thing to be wrong about.



So let’s set the record straight: Teamsters Local 202 are all in for Harris.💪🏽💙 https://t.co/ZYizRdGwIL pic.twitter.com/UBaoPyUrNm — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 19, 2024

She seems one part in denial and one part concerned.

She is still coping

C O P E

O

P

E https://t.co/dsNU7N1Uux — Awakened (@BrandonHathaw12) September 19, 2024

That's for sure!

You Lost 30 years old Stronghold Union votes. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/VC9rIPug9z — X Citizen Journal (@xcitizenjournal) September 19, 2024

There are strong Reagan vibes with the shift in union membership support.