Tom Elliott Explains 'How the Fake News Sausage Is Made' in 5 Maddening Steps

Doug P.  |  9:44 AM on September 18, 2024
Journalism meme

Earlier this week, after a thwarted assassination attempt on Donald Trump, NBC News' Lester Holt basically blamed Trump and JD Vance for what happened, all while repeating the Left's desired narrative about Springfield, Ohio:

The media helped spread the bomb threat stories, but according to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, all the alleged threats were investigated and found to be hoaxes that originated overseas.

However, much of the media simply doesn't care because they know their actual job has nothing to do with actual journalism or reporting facts. 

Grabien News' Tom Elliott has a great explainer about how this brand of "journalism" works: 

Here's the full post:

How the fake news sausage is made: 

1) Trump/Vance highlight stories embarrassing to Kamala Harris 

2) Anonymous bomb threats/KKK flyers mysteriously appear, undermining Trump/Vance 

3) Media flood the zone 

4) Bomb threats revealed as foreign hoax (likely orchestrated by anti-Trump apparatchiks) 

5) Media keep flooding the zone w/ the original fake news anyway 

Stats: As you can see from the first chart, the corporate media spent at least 350 hours circulating the "bomb threats" story (note that these "bomb threats" reference came amidst a mention of "Trump"). Last night, Ohio Gov. DeWine announced the bomb threats were all hoaxes. And yet as of this morning, only 3 hours were spent last night announcing the hoax (vs. 35 hours yesterday discussing the original "bomb threats" story), and thus far today only 1 hour announcing they were hoaxes, vs. another 11 hours circulating the original fake news.

As usual, it's impossible to loathe the media too much.

Ironic! That's a bit like when those few dozen former intel officials signed a letter warning that stories about Hunter Biden's laptop and its contents were likely part of a disinformation campaign, and the media ran with that. The laptop turned out to be 100 percent real and the people who were pushing the actual disinformation campaign were the 51 ex intel officials and many in the media.

