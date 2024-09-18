Hillary Clinton Wants to Know What YOU Think About Her FOURTH Memoir (Obviously She Doesn't Really)

Hillary Clinton has a memoir out. Again.

The former two-time presidential candidate who recently floated the idea of jailing those who spread "misinformation" (as defined and determined by lefties like Hillary Clinton of course) has another book that's likely loaded with misinformation. Oh, and she wants to know what YOU think about it... but not really:

Advertisement

I poured my heart into my new memoir, Something Lost, Something Gained. And it's out today!



Be among the first to read it—and let me know what you think. https://t.co/FWdGLQswY6 pic.twitter.com/TAmKbNuIRu — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 17, 2024

First of all, what's the nation's memoir record? Hillary Clinton has had several.

Having 4 memoirs has to be end stage narcissism https://t.co/xjX5nT5ypN — brit (@pashedmotatos) September 17, 2024

For those keeping score at home, this is Hillary's *fourth* memoir. https://t.co/RqhRImPVrk — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) September 17, 2024

Hillary will really, really pour her heart out in her fifth memoir that'll probably be published next year.

“Let me know what you think”



*locks replies* https://t.co/bjGEK0HFFD — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) September 17, 2024

Hillary is hawking her book on X ... Wonder why she turned the comments off? 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ltxb0jMBd5 — Crusty_Curmudgeon (@CrustyCurmudge1) September 17, 2024

Nothing says "I really want to hear your thoughts on this" like turning the replies off. That's because Clinton didn't want to wade through a sea of comments like this:

Something lost: 33K emails. Something gained: A complete pass by FBI soy boy Comey… https://t.co/3SisqDXUcr — I’m Peculiar (@Pqlyur1) September 17, 2024

What you lost is the 2016 Presidential race. https://t.co/SzsTiL7p6J — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) September 17, 2024

OOF!

Obligatory:

Happy birthday to this future president. pic.twitter.com/JT3HiBjYdj — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 26, 2016

That never gets old.