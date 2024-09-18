Bassem Youssef Is Ratioed Into Oblivion Following His Take on Israel's Pager Attack...
Rashida Tlaib Finds the Exploding Pager Memes 'Disgusting'

Hillary Clinton Wants to Know What YOU Think About Her FOURTH Memoir (Obviously She Doesn't Really)

Doug P.  |  11:02 AM on September 18, 2024
Screen shot

Hillary Clinton has a memoir out. Again. 

The former two-time presidential candidate who recently floated the idea of jailing those who spread "misinformation" (as defined and determined by lefties like Hillary Clinton of course) has another book that's likely loaded with misinformation. Oh, and she wants to know what YOU think about it... but not really:

First of all, what's the nation's memoir record? Hillary Clinton has had several. 

Hillary will really, really pour her heart out in her fifth memoir that'll probably be published next year.

Nothing says "I really want to hear your thoughts on this" like turning the replies off. That's because Clinton didn't want to wade through a sea of comments like this:

OOF!

Obligatory:

That never gets old.

