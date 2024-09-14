Brian Stelter Presents the New Lib Media Spin After Kamala Harris' Cringe-Tastic Interview

The Guardian Says Haitian Immigrants Helped Revive Springfield. Until 'Neo-Nazis' Showed U...
Doug P.  |  3:12 PM on September 14, 2024
Twitter

Now that voters have all seen what an absolute disaster Kamala Harris is in even softball solo interviews, the lib media's next pivot has become obvious: "What Harris says doesn't really matter."

Such was the case on CNN today when the former host of "Reliable Sources," which frequently featured some of the most unreliable sources in America, covered for the Democrat nominee this way. 

Watch: 

Stelter said Harris' "hope and change image" and rally pictures are more important that the substance of what she's saying. Oh please! The only "hope" from her campaign is in the form of "we sure hope she doesn't have to do anymore interviews" and the "change" is "if anybody asks an actual question change the subject as fast as possible."

Stelter's comments sound like they were email talking points that came straight from DNC headquarters after the cringe-y Harris interview with a Philadelphia ABC affiliate. 

Watching the media try to help sell Biden's VP of nearly four years as the "change" candidate is just more of their trademark shamelessness.

THIS. Is CNN.

