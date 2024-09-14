Kopy Kat Kamala Wants to Remove Degree Requirement for Federal Jobs BUT It...
WATCH: Hank Azaria Shows Us How Chief Wiggum Would Respond to Reports of...
If ABC Won't Fact Check Kamala, America's Finest Will (WATCH)
Scott Hayes, Who Allegedly Shot a Pro-Hamass Protester Appears in Court, Gets Decision...
Netherlands Are Fed Up with Open Borders and Want Out of the EU...
J.K. Rowling Shares DAMNING Report on Problems at U.K. Rape Crisis Center Thanks...
'Curious' CNN Consumer Reporter Asks What Happened to the Shoplifting Crisis, Gets ALL...
WE DON'T BELIEVE YOU: Radical Gun Control Group Says Assault Weapons Ban Won't...
Friendships Across the Political Aisle Work When You're Not an Insufferable, Partisan Medi...
Justin Timberlake May Not Have Worn His 'Suit and Tie' ... But He...
While Biden Hits the Beach and Kamala Cackles on the Campaign Trail, North...
WATCH: Riley Gaines Posts Video That Shows How DANGEROUS It Is for Men...
Kamala FINALLY Agrees to Another Taped Interview and She's Clearly a Big Chicken
After Lying to Our Faces for Years, ABC News Swears They Didn't Help...

'Brutal'! Kamala Harris' First Solo Interview Went Even Worse Than We Predicted

Doug P.  |  9:06 AM on September 14, 2024
Twitchy

As you're well aware, the Kamala Harris campaign has been avoiding solo interviews and press conferences ever since the Dems showed Biden the door and installed his VP as the party's presidential nominee. They could only get away with that for so long, and now with under two months to go until Election Day, the Harris campaign decided it was time for a solo interview. This chat was just over ten minutes long and the interviewer was from a local Philadelphia TV station. 

Advertisement

In a single word, the interview was...

Indeed.

It's now painfully obvious why the Harris campaign was trying to avoid this for as long as possible. We'll start with Harris being asked to explain the difference between her policies and Joe Biden's. After all, Harris is the "new way forward" candidate, so she should easily be able to explain why that's going to be better than the old way forward we've seen for the last nearly four years, right? Wrong: 

As you'd expect, there were some huge word salads served up last night:

Biden did a better job of speaking to Trump's voters when he put on a MAGA hat earlier this week.

There was of course a lot of Harris' "unburdened by what has been" brand of alphabet soup: 

Recommended

WATCH: Hank Azaria Shows Us How Chief Wiggum Would Respond to Reports of People Eating Cats and Dogs
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Some of Harris' answers were almost exactly the lines she'd clearly rehearsed to use in the debate, such being asked a question that she would then dodge by trying to make her childhood relatable:

This is a lot of words that add up to absolutely nothing:

Something Harris did make clear is that she believes very strongly in the Second Amendment BUT...

Advertisement

Nothing says "I support the Second Amendment" quite like talking about the need to take certain firearms away from law-abiding citizens. At least she hasn't threatened 2A supporters with F-16s or nukes yet. 

Watch the full interview and bask in the cringe:

Now the Harris campaign can say she's done a solo interview, so we'll see if they try to run out the clock and never, ever, have her do another one.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH: Hank Azaria Shows Us How Chief Wiggum Would Respond to Reports of People Eating Cats and Dogs
Aaron Walker
Kopy Kat Kamala Wants to Remove Degree Requirement for Federal Jobs BUT It Has Already Been Done
ArtistAngie
If ABC Won't Fact Check Kamala, America's Finest Will (WATCH)
justmindy
'Curious' CNN Consumer Reporter Asks What Happened to the Shoplifting Crisis, Gets ALL THE ANSWERS
Amy Curtis
Scott Hayes, Who Allegedly Shot a Pro-Hamass Protester Appears in Court, Gets Decision on Bail (VIDEO)
Aaron Walker
J.K. Rowling Shares DAMNING Report on Problems at U.K. Rape Crisis Center Thanks to (Now Fired) Trans CEO
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WATCH: Hank Azaria Shows Us How Chief Wiggum Would Respond to Reports of People Eating Cats and Dogs Aaron Walker
Advertisement