'Brutal'! Kamala Harris' First Solo Interview Went Even Worse Than We Predicted

As you're well aware, the Kamala Harris campaign has been avoiding solo interviews and press conferences ever since the Dems showed Biden the door and installed his VP as the party's presidential nominee. They could only get away with that for so long, and now with under two months to go until Election Day, the Harris campaign decided it was time for a solo interview. This chat was just over ten minutes long and the interviewer was from a local Philadelphia TV station.

In a single word, the interview was...

Indeed.

It's now painfully obvious why the Harris campaign was trying to avoid this for as long as possible. We'll start with Harris being asked to explain the difference between her policies and Joe Biden's. After all, Harris is the "new way forward" candidate, so she should easily be able to explain why that's going to be better than the old way forward we've seen for the last nearly four years, right? Wrong:

Kamala is asked how she’s different than Joe Biden. Can’t offer any differences. Guys, this is a local Philly news interview. This is why they are hiding her. She’s a disaster when asked any question one on one. She can’t do this job: pic.twitter.com/M4mIZGE2so — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 13, 2024

As you'd expect, there were some huge word salads served up last night:

“What do you understand [President Trump's] appeal to be and how do you speak to his voters?”



KAMALA: *word salad* pic.twitter.com/66jQazkjRo — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 13, 2024

Biden did a better job of speaking to Trump's voters when he put on a MAGA hat earlier this week.

There was of course a lot of Harris' "unburdened by what has been" brand of alphabet soup:

Kamala: "For example, thinking about developing and creating an opportunity economy where it's about investing in areas that really need a lot of work and maybe focusing on again the aspirations and the dreams but also just recognizing that at this moment in time some of this… pic.twitter.com/imSwSCbEHw — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 13, 2024

Some of Harris' answers were almost exactly the lines she'd clearly rehearsed to use in the debate, such being asked a question that she would then dodge by trying to make her childhood relatable:

It’s like listening to a five-year-old try to explain quantum physics. pic.twitter.com/Esh55x1rnX — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 13, 2024

This is a lot of words that add up to absolutely nothing:

What the Hell is she even talking about? pic.twitter.com/rPKZ5IEwKt — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) September 14, 2024

Something Harris did make clear is that she believes very strongly in the Second Amendment BUT...

Kamala: "I feel very strongly that it is consistent with the second amendment and your right to own a gun to say that we need an assault weapons ban."



pic.twitter.com/NFQlNywCm3 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 13, 2024

Nothing says "I support the Second Amendment" quite like talking about the need to take certain firearms away from law-abiding citizens. At least she hasn't threatened 2A supporters with F-16s or nukes yet.

Watch the full interview and bask in the cringe:

You need to watch the full 11 minute local news interview Kamala did tonight. This is her first solo interview since she became the nominee on July 21st & it’s an unmitigated disaster. This person does not have the ability to be president. Watch: pic.twitter.com/9adKPvtiPs — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 14, 2024

Now the Harris campaign can say she's done a solo interview, so we'll see if they try to run out the clock and never, ever, have her do another one.