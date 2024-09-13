Peter Doocy Couldn't Help but Notice This Mixed Messaging at Kamala Harris' Rally

The Kamala Harris-Tim Walz campaign is one of fiction, gaslighting, mixed messages and assorted contradictions, and for now we'll focus on the latter.

The Harris campaign would at the same time appreciate it if everybody would believe that the last nearly four years have seen the U.S. economy and issues like border security got much better but to forget that Kamala Harris has been in the White House the entire time. Why? Because they're aware most people know better and that the Biden-Harris administration has been a disaster on all fronts.

The mixed messaging on display didn't escape the attention of Fox News' Peter Doocy, who made this observation at a Harris rally:

Peter Doocy asks:

“If things are so good now, then why does the new banner at the Harris rally say a new way forward?” pic.twitter.com/pAKOZRZ2MB — Gary D (@KMGGaryde) September 12, 2024

Things have been going so great that the Harris-Walz campaign want everybody to know they're going to change it all.

One final question:

How many people did she bus in this time? — ❤🎹 Ames 🎹❤ (@Ames2420) September 12, 2024

We're not sure of the exact answer to that, but the number has got to be high because there were a LOT of buses outside.