Trump War Room Has a Question About What All These Buses Are for at Kamala Harris' NC Rally

Doug P.  |  4:10 PM on September 12, 2024
Twitchy

During Tuesday night's debate, Kamala Harris tried to claim that Trump's rallies aren't nearly as well attended or energetic as her campaign event, which is absolutely ridiculous.

Today Harris is holding a rally in North Carolina and we're not sure if this is another example of Team Kamala bringing in some sort of entertainment to entice people to show up, but if you look at this video many of the people there had some assistance getting there: 

As you can see, the video has been deleted, but the internet is forever:

After the original tweeted video, the Trump War Room account had a good question: 

Just look at all that totally genuine grassroots support the Democrats had to bus in!

Compare that to what you don't see near any Trump rallies:

Seeing a lot of charter buses at Harris campaign events is not an unusual occurrence.

Harris' "new way forward" seems to be almost 100 percent by bus.

