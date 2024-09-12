Trump War Room Has a Question About What All These Buses Are for at Kamala Harris' NC Rally

During Tuesday night's debate, Kamala Harris tried to claim that Trump's rallies aren't nearly as well attended or energetic as her campaign event, which is absolutely ridiculous.

Today Harris is holding a rally in North Carolina and we're not sure if this is another example of Team Kamala bringing in some sort of entertainment to entice people to show up, but if you look at this video many of the people there had some assistance getting there:

North Carolina is HERE for the @KamalaforNC rally today!! pic.twitter.com/Zf7rWhw00H — Joshua Rush (@JoshuaRush) September 12, 2024

As you can see, the video has been deleted, but the internet is forever:

A Democrat activist in North Carolina posted a video showing a ton of busses outside Kamala’s rally in Charlotte.



He has now deleted it. pic.twitter.com/87JGYeHFoG — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 12, 2024

🚨 JUST IN: Over a DOZEN busses are rolling up to the Kamala Harris “rally” in North Carolina, dumping HUNDREDS of people out front



Why does this ALWAYS happen at Kamala events but NEVER at Trump events?



Her ENTIRE campaign is FAKE! Why won’t mainstream media call her out?!… pic.twitter.com/Cw52zbQBId — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 12, 2024

After the original tweeted video, the Trump War Room account had a good question:

What are all of those buses doing there? 👀 https://t.co/xUibLviWA4 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 12, 2024

Just look at all that totally genuine grassroots support the Democrats had to bus in!

You'll never see a bus at a Trump rally because his support is real, not fake — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) September 12, 2024

I’ve been to five Trump events and have never ever saw buses bringing people in. — its just me (@lovin2cook) September 12, 2024

Compare that to what you don't see near any Trump rallies:

🚨WOW: A huge line of patriots are lined up in the Arizona heat for President Trump's rally in Tuscan today.



And not a single bus in sight!pic.twitter.com/tVL9fn01Dw — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 12, 2024

Seeing a lot of charter buses at Harris campaign events is not an unusual occurrence.

Harris paid for her crowd, as always. https://t.co/v7sCK7iQ1L — ZNO 🇺🇸 (@therealZNO) September 12, 2024

Harris' "new way forward" seems to be almost 100 percent by bus.