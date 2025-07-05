Dem Jamie Raskin Seems to Say the LA Riots Were both Peaceful and Violent at the Same Time - Huh?

Black Magic Woman? Artist Records Herself Stabbing Handmade Trump and Vance ‘Voodoo’ Dolls...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:15 PM on July 05, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Democrat Jamie Raskin seems to be a bit confused about the recent LA riots. He seems to be saying they were simultaneously violent and peaceful at the same time. Huh?

See if you can make sense of this. (WATCH)

Peacefully violent riots or violently peaceful protests?

Looks like one poster has it figured out.

Democrats love listening to themselves speak, especially when they’re not making a lick of sense.

During the same interview, Raskin is still hoping to have President Donald Trump removed under the 25th Amendment. Geez, this again?

Since Adam Schiff got promoted to senator by California’s voters, we fully expected Raskin to up his game as the most mindless, disingenuous Dem representative, but we have to admit Jasmine Crockett is giving him a run for his money. She’s got that youthful, ignorant energy going in her favor.

