Dem Jamie Raskin Seems to Say the LA Riots Were both Peaceful and Violent at the Same Time - Huh?

Democrat Jamie Raskin seems to be a bit confused about the recent LA riots. He seems to be saying they were simultaneously violent and peaceful at the same time. Huh?

See if you can make sense of this. (WATCH)

Jamie Raskin: LA riots were “a mass, peaceful, nonviolent protest where there were riots happening." pic.twitter.com/xspwqS8oQP — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 6, 2025

So the riots weren’t riots but there were riots “adjacent to” the non riots?



So were the riots incited by the same motivation as the “protests”?



Oh what a tangled web… — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) July 6, 2025

Peacefully violent riots or violently peaceful protests?

Looks like one poster has it figured out.

Peaceful riots, got it — J 🇺🇸 (@blackhawkce457) July 6, 2025

"Nonviolent peaceful rioting"



- Jamie Raskin — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 6, 2025

Liberals cover for other liberals behaving violently because they want to encourage more violence. pic.twitter.com/5anRgEzQlx — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) July 6, 2025

Do these idiots ever listen to their selves 🤨 — Clay Brown 🇺🇸 (@ClayBrown320) July 6, 2025

Democrats love listening to themselves speak, especially when they’re not making a lick of sense.

During the same interview, Raskin is still hoping to have President Donald Trump removed under the 25th Amendment. Geez, this again?

Jamie Raskin is still beating this drum: Focus on Biden’s “geriatric health” is "complete projection" about Trump:



“What we see on TV is truly cause for some alarm." pic.twitter.com/OiBXpm2TjT — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 6, 2025

Wow, he's being interviewed by David Pakman who humiliated himself by saying it was Trump with dementia and Biden was just aging 😂😂😂. These two were meant for each other! — Buc9755 (@buc9755) July 6, 2025

“Geriatric health” is a new one. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 6, 2025

If you see JR’s lips moving, you can be pretty confident that he’s lying. — Texas Granny (@KimberlyWe1960) July 6, 2025

Somebody had to take over for Adam Schiff in the house. The question is Raskin or Crockett? They're nose to nose! — Les3Patriot (@LesPatriot3) July 6, 2025

Since Adam Schiff got promoted to senator by California’s voters, we fully expected Raskin to up his game as the most mindless, disingenuous Dem representative, but we have to admit Jasmine Crockett is giving him a run for his money. She’s got that youthful, ignorant energy going in her favor.