Jamie Raskin Upset the Constitution's Preventing Dems From Perpetual Power Over Everybody

The Founding Fathers recognized that a true democracy is two wolves and a sheep voting on what to have for dinner, which is why the U.S. is a constitutional republic.

Advertisement

This has caused Democrats such as Rep. Jamie Raskin to dislike much of the Constitution, including the First and Second Amendments as well as the Electoral College, which helps prevent power hungry coastal lefties from running roughshod over "flyover country."

That is of course what upsets lefties like Raskin, who even called the Electoral College potentially deadly:

Rep. @RepRaskin, who pledged an oath to faithfully uphold the Constitution, on the Electoral College: "A convoluted, antique, obsolete system from the 18th century, which these days can get you killed" pic.twitter.com/AjoBP4YXw5 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 13, 2024

It's almost as if the Left is mentally preparing their talking points (and marching orders for protesters) for when the election doesn't go their way.

You can tell they know they're losing in the Electoral College and laying the groundwork to call Trump an illegitimate President again. — WendylDail (@wendylwilson2) September 13, 2024

That's exactly what Raskin has in mind.

“Can get you killed” really Jamie? Explain that for the rest of us. Who is the electoral college killing? Be specific. — Mark (@UncoverFacts) September 13, 2024

The only thing the Electoral College kills is Raskin's dream of perpetual Democrat control of the entire country.

The Electoral College is a brilliant timeless system that assures against minority oppression. GFY Raskin — Scott Starin (@scott_starin) September 13, 2024

That's what bothers Raskin about it.

Democrats accuse Trump of attacking the Constitution, then attack the Constitution. It's always projection. https://t.co/3dgf0MQqyj — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) September 13, 2024

And does anybody think that the side that's been preaching since 2020 about "election denial" being a grave threat to "democracy" will ever admit the election was free and fair if Trump wins?

if he doesn’t want to govern under antique rules, I don’t think anyone is forcing him to run for elected office https://t.co/yiLCoHi5Du — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) September 13, 2024

Raskin's always claiming Trump's the "threat to our norms and institutions" while he's been the one trying to shred the Constitution and delegitimize the Supreme Court. The projection is off the charts as usual.