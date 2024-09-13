Jamie Raskin Upset the Constitution's Preventing Dems From Perpetual Power Over Everybody

After Lying to Our Faces for Years, ABC News Swears They Didn't Help...
Doug P.  |  3:45 PM on September 13, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

The Founding Fathers recognized that a true democracy is two wolves and a sheep voting on what to have for dinner, which is why the U.S. is a constitutional republic.

This has caused Democrats such as Rep. Jamie Raskin to dislike much of the Constitution, including the First and Second Amendments as well as the Electoral College, which helps prevent power hungry coastal lefties from running roughshod over "flyover country." 

That is of course what upsets lefties like Raskin, who even called the Electoral College potentially deadly:

It's almost as if the Left is mentally preparing their talking points (and marching orders for protesters) for when the election doesn't go their way. 

That's exactly what Raskin has in mind.

The only thing the Electoral College kills is Raskin's dream of perpetual Democrat control of the entire country.

That's what bothers Raskin about it. 

And does anybody think that the side that's been preaching since 2020 about "election denial" being a grave threat to "democracy" will ever admit the election was free and fair if Trump wins?

Raskin's always claiming Trump's the "threat to our norms and institutions" while he's been the one trying to shred the Constitution and delegitimize the Supreme Court. The projection is off the charts as usual.

