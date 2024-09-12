REEE! Mark Levin aka The Great One Triggers Never Trumpers with One Very...
Tom Elliott's Then vs. Now Supercut of Dems' One-Eighty About Dick Cheney Might Give You Whiplash

Doug P.  |  11:55 AM on September 12, 2024
AngieArtist

Recently the Kamala Harris campaign welcomed the support of the former most evil person in the universe, Dick Cheney:

That endorsement came just after Dick Cheney's daughter Liz again showed her conservative cred by endorsing the far Left Democrat nominee.

Grabien News' Tom Elliott's latest supercut is a doozy and evidence that the Harris campaign must really be desperate to do a pivot of this magnitude in order to brag about an endorsement from Dick Cheney, who they used to talk about like this: 

Laughably, The Hill has reported that Dick Cheney went from Darth Vader to Luke Skywalker simply by endorsing the Democrat candidate.

That was a FAST narrative transition.

All it took was a mutual dislike of Donald Trump. Amazing.

Indeed.

