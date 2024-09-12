Tom Elliott's Then vs. Now Supercut of Dems' One-Eighty About Dick Cheney Might Give You Whiplash

Recently the Kamala Harris campaign welcomed the support of the former most evil person in the universe, Dick Cheney:
Dick Cheney officially endorses Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/63Fit0RjJ1— bryan metzger (@metzgov) September 6, 2024
Vice President Harris tells reporters, “I’m honored” to have the endorsement of Dick Cheney.— Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) September 7, 2024
That endorsement came just after Dick Cheney's daughter Liz again showed her conservative cred by endorsing the far Left Democrat nominee.
Grabien News' Tom Elliott's latest supercut is a doozy and evidence that the Harris campaign must really be desperate to do a pivot of this magnitude in order to brag about an endorsement from Dick Cheney, who they used to talk about like this:
SUPERCUT!— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 12, 2024
Harris: I'm proud to be endorsed by the Dark Lord himself! pic.twitter.com/ifpLk1W0DJ
Laughably, The Hill has reported that Dick Cheney went from Darth Vader to Luke Skywalker simply by endorsing the Democrat candidate.
Reviled —> Useful! https://t.co/YzHjaa9K8J— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 12, 2024
Recommended
That was a FAST narrative transition.
This is great. https://t.co/hpvhUz5BUX— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 12, 2024
In the eyes of Team Harris, Cheney went from warmongering torturer to respected statesman without having to change any of his beliefs! https://t.co/22h4d49L1B— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 12, 2024
All it took was a mutual dislike of Donald Trump. Amazing.
TDS makes strange bedfellows. https://t.co/M5nis6QSUE— Grace Curley (@G_CURLEY) September 12, 2024
Indeed.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member