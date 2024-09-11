'Tweet of the Day'! Babylon Bee Headline About Taylor Swift's Kamala Harris Endorsement Is GOLD

HOW CONVENIENT: Widespread Problems With USPS Could Disrupt Mail-in Voting
Doug P.  |  6:10 PM on September 11, 2024

As we told you earlier, there could be a little political tension in a Kansas City Chiefs' suite at some point, because Patrick Mahomes' wife is apparently a Trump fan, and Travis Kelce's girlfriend Taylor Swift has endorsed Kamala Harris:

Pop superstar Taylor Swift endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential candidacy on Tuesday night after the high-stakes debate with former President Donald Trump, calling the Democratic nominee a "steady-handed, gifted leader."

"I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election," Swift said in a post on Instagram to her more than 283 million followers. "I’m voting for @kamalaharris  because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos."

"Led by calm and not chaos"? Does Taylor know that the candidate she endorsed promoted a bail fund for violent rioters? Probably not, nor would it matter. 

In any case, the Swift endorsement could actually be good news for Trump.

The Babylon Bee explains how: 

Put that in the Louvre! 

Fortunately for the Bee, real life has converged with satire and made their job a little easier. 

Elon Musk also had a terrific reaction to the Swift/Harris news

