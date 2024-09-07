'Says It All'! Trump Responds After Dick, Liz Cheney Endorse Harris-Walz and Dems Proudly Accept

If over 20 years ago somebody told you that in a couple of decades the Democrats would be touting a presidential endorsement from the person they accused of being a war criminal and basically the worst person in the world, you might have not believed it. Yet here we are:

BREAKING: Dick Cheney just announced he will be voting for Kamala Harris. Wow. — Kamala’s Wins (@harris_wins) September 6, 2024

First "conservative Republican" and former congresswoman Liz Cheney endorsed Kamala Harris, and then her father followed suit with a statement echoing the Left's preferred narrative about Trump being the greatest threat to the country and world since, well, Dick Cheney:

THE SWAMP IS PANICKED ….#DICK Cheney has returned from the dead … Kamala Harris has been the WMD he’s been searching for the whole time…#Trump2024 #TrumpToSaveAmerica #RINO pic.twitter.com/DNNcJ5w25N — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) September 7, 2024

On Truth Social, Trump posted a statement about Dick and Liz Cheney endorsing Harris.

Here it is:

Dick Cheney is an irrelevant RINO, along with his daughter, who lost by the largest margin in the History of Congressional Races! They couldn’t get Scooter Libby, who did so much for them (but was so unfairly treated!), PARDONED. I did it! He’s the King of Endless, Nonsensical… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) September 7, 2024

Here's that full Trump post from Truth Social:

Dick Cheney is an irrelevant RINO, along with his daughter, who lost by the largest margin in the History of Congressional Races! They couldn’t get Scooter Libby, who did so much for them (but was so unfairly treated!), PARDONED. I did it! He’s the King of Endless, Nonsensical Wars, wasting Lives and Trillions of Dollars, just like Comrade Kamala Harris. I am the Peace President, and only I will stop World War III! What Liz Cheney did with the Unselect Committee of Political Losers is unthinkable. She and her Unselects deleted and destroyed all evidence and information - IT’S GONE. Much of it proved that Nancy Pelosi was responsible for J6 - DIDN’T PROVIDE SECURITY. Cheney and the others should be prosecuted for what they did, but Comrade Kamala is even worse!

And just to drive one of those points home...

pic.twitter.com/C7sUdP7xMO — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) September 7, 2024

Oof!

🤣 Says it all https://t.co/NjEEiqkika — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) September 7, 2024

We wouldn't be surprised if the Harris campaign touting a Dick Cheney endorsement made its way into a Trump ad at some point.

He’s not wrong. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 7, 2024

Just a few short years ago, Liz Cheney agreed with Trump about Kamala Harris:

Perhaps Trump will congratulate Harris on getting the Cheneys' endorsement during their debate Tuesday night.