Surprise! These Venezuelan Gang Members Arrested in CO Had Something Else in Common

Remember when Donald Trump warned Americans that South American gang members and other dangerous people were entering the U.S. through the porous Biden-Harris southern border while Dems and many in the media insisted "that's just not true"? Yeah, that turned out to be true.

Not only that, but documents show the FBI, DHS and Colorado Attorney General were aware Venezuelan gang members were in the country but did nothing about it.

Below is a report from Fox News' Bill Melugin about Venezuelan gang members in Colorado, and all these people have something in common: They're in the U.S. illegally thanks to the Biden-Harris open border:

NEW: ICE confirms to @FoxNews that all four of the known & suspected Tren de Aragua gang members arrested by police in Aurora, CO in connection to a shooting/attempted murder in July are Venezuelan illegal aliens who were caught & released at the TX border by the Biden admin.… pic.twitter.com/wL23hSJiKv — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 5, 2024

As a side note - these men are completely separate from the now viral incident caught on video showing armed, suspected Tren de Aragua gang members carrying guns while trying to break down a door in an apartment complex in Aurora they had reportedly taken over. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 5, 2024

The full post:

ICE confirms to @FoxNews that all four of the known & suspected Tren de Aragua gang members arrested by police in Aurora, CO in connection to a shooting/attempted murder in July are Venezuelan illegal aliens who were caught & released at the TX border by the Biden admin. ICE tells me the following: Jhonnardy Jose Pacheco-Chirinos, who @JennieSTaer reports is a “shot caller” of the gang known as “Cookie”, was apprehended by Border Patrol in Del Rio sector on 10/2/2022, and he was released into the U.S. with a notice to appear. Jhonnarty De Jesus Pacheco-Chirinos was also apprehended by Border Patrol in Del Rio sector on 10/2/2022 and released into the U.S. with a notice to appear. He was terminated from ICE’s Supervision Appearance Program as an absconder when he failed to report to an ICE office. Nixon Jose Azuaje Perez was apprehended by Border Patrol in Eagle Pass, TX on 8/22/2023 and was released into the U.S. with a notice to appear and paroled into the country. ICE has placed a detainer on him with local authorities. Dixon Jose Azuaje Perez was also apprehended by Border Patrol in Eagle Pass, TX on 8/22/2023, was given a notice to appear, and was released/paroled into the U.S. ICE has placed a detainer on him with local authorities.

It's gotten to the point that we hear this kind of thing several times a day.

"who were caught & released" is an all too common phrase related to the Biden administration. — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) September 6, 2024

Happens all the time.

I was told this was not happening. — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) September 5, 2024

Yet another "conspiracy theory" that ended up being true.

Released into our country, free to wreak havoc. https://t.co/XrzOB0Qa6E — ShredderGirl (@ShredderBabe) September 5, 2024

The chaos is intentional and the Democrats need to be voted out in two months or things will get much worse, all by design.