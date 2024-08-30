Associated Press Shamelessly Sets the Narrative Bar for Spinning CNN's Harris-Walz Interview

Earlier today we told you about CNN's laughable attempt to take a victory lap after Dana Bash's recorded interview with Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. CNN said, "Harris gave the clearest view yet of what she plans for her presidency if elected."

Yeah, that's not what happened. Harris gave the murkiest "clear view" of all time. Her campaign's entire goal is to make sure nobody knows what she and Walz are really all about, which is part of the reason there isn't even a policy section on their website.

The Associated Press instinctively knew what to do by setting the bar for other alleged media outlets:

This isn't a columnist's take, this is the Associated Press.



Look at the agenda the AP is pushing into local outlets across the country: pic.twitter.com/WNrL3TxZXz — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 30, 2024

Yep, that's how they framed it.

If lying, dodging and gaslighting is "ordinary," then maybe.

The interview: Kamala Harris' inaugural sit-down was most notable for seeming ... ordinary https://t.co/BocWQIuXeF — The Associated Press (@AP) August 30, 2024

It was most notable for all the lies and attempts to deny reality, but you go, AP. It's at least somewhat surprising they didn't manage to fit "joyful" in there somewhere.

Evil. I wanted to write a long piece about how the AP shapes narrative nationwide long before this bias became obvious. It’s so dangerous. — imjustme (@ziastateofmind) August 30, 2024

Running cover. Wow it must have been bad if "ordinary" is all oligarchy media tools have got. https://t.co/Toz0v7LKXr — Dr Brian of London 🇮🇱 (@brianoflondon) August 30, 2024

The AP's trying to help Tim Walz make socialist as "ordinary" as it is "neighborly."