Associated Press Shamelessly Sets the Narrative Bar for Spinning CNN's Harris-Walz Interview

Doug P.  |  11:00 AM on August 30, 2024
Meme

Earlier today we told you about CNN's laughable attempt to take a victory lap after Dana Bash's recorded interview with Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. CNN said, "Harris gave the clearest view yet of what she plans for her presidency if elected."

Yeah, that's not what happened. Harris gave the murkiest "clear view" of all time. Her campaign's entire goal is to make sure nobody knows what she and Walz are really all about, which is part of the reason there isn't even a policy section on their website. 

The Associated Press instinctively knew what to do by setting the bar for other alleged media outlets: 

Yep, that's how they framed it.

If lying, dodging and gaslighting is "ordinary," then maybe.

It was most notable for all the lies and attempts to deny reality, but you go, AP. It's at least somewhat surprising they didn't manage to fit "joyful" in there somewhere. 

The AP's trying to help Tim Walz make socialist as "ordinary" as it is "neighborly."

