Even ABC's 'This Week' Host Couldn't the Ignore Supreme Irony in Harris' Ad Promising Border Security

As we told you earlier, Republican Sen. Tom Cotton obliterated ABC's "This Week" host Jonathan Karl's attempt to run cover for Kamala Harris about her previous comments about eliminating private health insurance.

The Harris campaign knows they can count on the media to help carry as much of their water as possible, but there was one moment during the program that even the "This Week" host couldn't help but point out. Harris has laughably made "securing the border" part of her alleged goal if elected president (we're supposed to forget she's been the "border czar" for the last three years). Harris has swiped a couple Trump proposals and tried to claim them as her own -- "no tax on tips" being one of them -- and now her campaign's borrowing something else. Even Karl couldn't ignore the irony:

"3 times in her ad, Kamala Harris used images of Trump's border wall"



Even far-left ABC is admitting it.

pic.twitter.com/Vsv5gZ8M1A — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 26, 2024

🚨 ABC just CALLED OUT Kamala Harris for using video of President Trump’s border wall in her new ads



If even *ABC* is calling her out for her hypocrisy, you know it’s REALLY bad 🤣 pic.twitter.com/R9DakoOKw5 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 26, 2024

Harris is this close to saying "build the wall!"

So this makes her a racist right?



Their rules, not mine. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 26, 2024

Hey, that's what they've told us!

Im getting whiplash from Kamala’s policy positions. pic.twitter.com/frihYSs57C — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) August 26, 2024

And let's not forget that the candidate who promoted a bail fund for violent rioters in 2020 and compared ICE officers to the KKK now would like everybody to believe she's the law & order candidate who wants a secure border.