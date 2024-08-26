Dem Sen. Chris Murphy Says He Can't Make Up Stories That Aren't True, Then Makes Up Untrue Stories

Kamala's Bait-and-Switch on Debate Rules Means We Shouldn't Trust ANYTHING She Says
Doug P.  |  9:31 PM on August 26, 2024
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

One of the more laughable Democrat claims in this election season (among the many) is that Kamala Harris is the candidate who cares most about having a secure U.S. border. 

Many millions of people have flowed into the country illegally since Joe Biden and Kamala "border czar" Harris have been in office, but the Dems continue to pretend it's the Republican who don't want a secure border, even while Kamala Harris appears in ads near Trump's wall

Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy is still trying to fool people into believing Harris and the rest of his party are the ones who care about border security, and in an interview he tried the "I cannot tell a lie" approach. This comes with a beverage warning: 

When Murphy prefaces something by claiming what's coming is not a lie, what follows will almost certainly be a lie. 

Gaslighting detected!

Exactly.

Rank dishonesty is Murphy's thing.

Here's another example: 

MORE BS from the politician who says he's incapable of pushing BS.

Murphy can at times put Adam Schiff to shame when it comes to the number of brazen lies.

Not only that, but in 2021 Kamala Harris was happy to take co-ownership of the decisions that led to the deadly attacks we all saw. Now Dems like Murphy are trying to pin the Biden-Harris ineptitude on Trump.

