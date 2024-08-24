Brittany Mahomes SPIKES Her Haters on the Left Who Melted Down After She...
How Much of This Harris Speech Viewership was Fueled by Media Hyping DNC...
That Time Matt Walsh Trolled the DNC, Then I Trolled Him, Then He...
Comrade Kamala Special: 60% Off VIP Membership - FINAL HOURS!
MSM Will NOT Expose the Kind of BS We Heard at the DNC...
More Hard-Hitting Questions for Kamala Harris from the White House Press
Comedian Alex Strenger Infiltrates DNC, Puts on Master Class in Trolling
Dems MUST Step Back From Hollywood If They Want to Win Over the...
WaPo Columnist Labels Doug Emhoff -- Guy Who Had an AFFAIR WITH THE...
Defying Equity: The Grave Political Sin of Being a Good Parent
Kamala OWNS THIS: Guess HOW MUCH Price of Eggs Has Risen Since Biden-Harris...
Incumbent Trump? Bulwark Writers ROASTED for Fawning Over Democrats' Convention Deceit
'Let Them Eat Joy': BRUTAL Op-Ed Sums Up Who Kamala's Campaign Is for...
If Jen Psaki's Kamala Comparison Is Valid the Harris Campaign Is Doomed

Ari Fleischer Spots the 'Dem-Media Industrial Complex in Action' After Harris Convention Deception

Doug P.  |  11:15 AM on August 24, 2024
Meme

The numbers are in for the final night of the Democratic National Convention which featured a speech from Kamala Harris and rumors about a special celebrity appearance. Beyonce and Taylor Swift were among the names of performers floated and the media gladly helped spread the rumors that turned out to be false, just like almost everything said during four nights of the DNC. 

Advertisement

The rumors certainly didn't hurt those ratings, but in the end it was false and phony -- a perfect metaphor for the Harris campaign.

Instead of trying to find out who was behind the deception, the media helped spread the rumor.

Ari Fleischer spotted somebody in the media who was not angry that the press got duped (or were willing participants in the deception), but impressed by the Harris campaign and DNC's dishonesty: 

"Good job, guys." That could have been written by any number of people who laughably call themselves "journalists." 

Recommended

Brittany Mahomes SPIKES Her Haters on the Left Who Melted Down After She Liked a Trump Post
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Disgusting, indefensible and not at all surprising. 

The Harris campaign lies to the media and spits on their interview requests, and their response is basically "thank you, may we have another!"

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Brittany Mahomes SPIKES Her Haters on the Left Who Melted Down After She Liked a Trump Post
Grateful Calvin
'Let Them Eat Joy': BRUTAL Op-Ed Sums Up Who Kamala's Campaign Is for (and What It's REALLY About)
Amy Curtis
That Time Matt Walsh Trolled the DNC, Then I Trolled Him, Then He Ratioed Me ... It Was a Whole Thing
Grateful Calvin
How Much of This Harris Speech Viewership was Fueled by Media Hyping DNC 'Special Guest' Rumors?
Doug P.
YIKES: Matt Taibbi Tweeted About Forced 'Joy' and Whoa Nellie, Check Out the Media Hive Mind
Grateful Calvin
Comedian Alex Strenger Infiltrates DNC, Puts on Master Class in Trolling
Amy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Brittany Mahomes SPIKES Her Haters on the Left Who Melted Down After She Liked a Trump Post Grateful Calvin
Advertisement