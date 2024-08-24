Ari Fleischer Spots the 'Dem-Media Industrial Complex in Action' After Harris Convention Deception

The numbers are in for the final night of the Democratic National Convention which featured a speech from Kamala Harris and rumors about a special celebrity appearance. Beyonce and Taylor Swift were among the names of performers floated and the media gladly helped spread the rumors that turned out to be false, just like almost everything said during four nights of the DNC.

Harris DNC speech drew 28.9 million viewers, a half million more than Trump https://t.co/F4n2GYh2vK — POLITICO (@politico) August 23, 2024

The rumors certainly didn't hurt those ratings, but in the end it was false and phony -- a perfect metaphor for the Harris campaign.

All it took was the DNC Media-Industrial Complex saturating the airwaves w/ disinformation about a phantom Beyoncé performance https://t.co/t0sao2byqY https://t.co/rfksbmgUPg — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 24, 2024

Instead of trying to find out who was behind the deception, the media helped spread the rumor.

Ari Fleischer spotted somebody in the media who was not angry that the press got duped (or were willing participants in the deception), but impressed by the Harris campaign and DNC's dishonesty:

The Democratic-Media industrial complex in action, from today’s Punchbowl.



Here’s a journalist celebrating the Ds misleading the public about a “ special guest” at the D convention.



Instead of faulting the Ds, he writes”Honestly, good job guys!”



The press is in the tank. pic.twitter.com/j4vuPVCRHe — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) August 24, 2024

"Good job, guys." That could have been written by any number of people who laughably call themselves "journalists."

Well this is absolutely disgusting and indefensible https://t.co/AIgBPBF9Yb — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 24, 2024

Disgusting, indefensible and not at all surprising.

Harris is supremely confident that the media will dutifully do whatever she demands, even if that means embarrassing themselves. If the media wasn’t a bunch of spineless, soulless, misfits, their own self respect would cause things like this to eventually backfire. — Nathaniel Eliason (@n3liason) August 24, 2024

We are now at the point where the press are congratulating Kamala Harris for lying to them. https://t.co/mWjvK0BQhW — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 24, 2024

The Harris campaign lies to the media and spits on their interview requests, and their response is basically "thank you, may we have another!"