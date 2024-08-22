Charles Payne Can Easily Explain Latest Example of Cluelessness From a Biden-Harris Cabinet Member

Democrats Remind Us They Got NOTHIN' As They Mention Trump's Name HUNDREDS and...
Doug P.  |  1:00 PM on August 22, 2024
meme

As we told you yesterday, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo was asked about the report showing the number of jobs created had been revised downward by a number pushing one million.

Raimondo told the reporter she didn't believe that because Trump always lies. At that point the Commerce Secretary -- and we again emphasize Commerce Secretary -- said the following

Another week has brought with it another example of cluelessness and/or incompetence from a Biden-Harris Cabinet member, but Fox Business' Charles Payne can easily explain why that happens so often: 

This administration makes it so obvious it's almost as if they're rubbing it in everybody's face. 

They have ulterior motives so actually being able to solve problems and make the country function better are not job requirements.

