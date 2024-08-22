Charles Payne Can Easily Explain Latest Example of Cluelessness From a Biden-Harris Cabinet Member

As we told you yesterday, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo was asked about the report showing the number of jobs created had been revised downward by a number pushing one million.

Raimondo told the reporter she didn't believe that because Trump always lies. At that point the Commerce Secretary -- and we again emphasize Commerce Secretary -- said the following:

Reporter: Nearly a million jobs "created" since Kamala took office do not exist.



Raimondo: “I don’t believe it because I’ve never heard Trump say anything truthful.”



Reporter: "It is from the Bureau of Labor."



Raimondo: "I'm not familiar with that."

The Commerce Secretary isn't familiar with the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS)?

Another week has brought with it another example of cluelessness and/or incompetence from a Biden-Harris Cabinet member, but Fox Business' Charles Payne can easily explain why that happens so often:

So many positions in this cabinet just checked boxes that had nothing to do with expertise. Moreover, there has been no desire to learn on the job. At least Potemkin tried to make the facade look real.

This administration makes it so obvious it's almost as if they're rubbing it in everybody's face.

It's frightening how economically illiterate this administration is:

They have ulterior motives so actually being able to solve problems and make the country function better are not job requirements.