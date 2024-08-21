RFK Jr. Campaign Considering Joining Team Trump to PREVENT 'Risky' Harris-Walz Presidency
Politico Takes Story About Econ Report Revised Down Over 800k Jobs in a...
WATCH: Woman Worth $70 MILLION Who Owns Three Houses Lectures Americans on 'Not...
RFK Dropping Out? Endorsing Trump?! Kamala Campaign Terrified!
Don Lemon Vs. Reality Part Two: Here's Women's Thoughts on Trump and Harris...
Joe Biden, Tim Walz, George Santos, and Greed
Axios' Attempt to Run Cover for Kamala Harris on Price Controls Gets a...
Michelle Obama Says Illegals Have the Right to *Build a Decent Life (*NOT...
Comrade Kamala DNC Special: 60% Off VIP Membership
Jobs Report Revised DOWNWARD by 818,000 Jobs (LARGEST Negative Jobs Report Revision in...
Must Be REALLY BAD! Biden-Harris Admin Says 'Technical Issues' Delaying Release of Revised...
I Fact Checked Joe Biden's DNC Speech Because CNN Refused
'Literally Last Month'! Elon Musk Reminds Us What the Biden WH Was INSISTING...
Here are GREAT Counterpoints After Barack Obama Slams Claims Gov't Is 'Inherently Corrupt'

Steve Cortes (With Some Help) Shows How 'the DNC is More Secure Than America's Border'

Doug P.  |  2:15 PM on August 21, 2024
Meme screenshot

During her speech at the Dem Convention last night, Michelle Obama came to the defense of Biden-Harris open border that's let tens of millions of people illegally enter the U.S. by saying "no one has a monopoly on what it means to be an American" and that illegals "deserve the opportunity to build a decent life" (as long as they don't try to build it on Martha's Vineyard). 

Advertisement

Outside the convention venue in Chicago, irony-spotters are having a field day because the building is surrounded by a wall and photo ID is required for entry. Democrats say both of those things are xenophobic and racist when used at the border and/or required for voting.

Steve Cortes put the Democrats' beliefs to the test outside the convention venue and found that "the DNC is more secure than America's border." Watch: 

You can't make this stuff up!

"You have to have ID and credentials."

"To come into the U.S.?"

"No, to come in here."

Just perfect.

Elon Musk was among those who saw just a bit of hypocrisy in all this: 

Recommended

Don Lemon Vs. Reality Part Two: Here's Women's Thoughts on Trump and Harris (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Ironically enough the anti-wall Democrats -- including the "defund the police" chanters, have welcomed the construction of a big fence and presence of a large contingent of police officers.

Democrats before the DNC: Bridges, not walls! Walls don't work! Trump's terrible!

Democrats at the DNC: Build. The. Wall!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Don Lemon Vs. Reality Part Two: Here's Women's Thoughts on Trump and Harris (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Politico Takes Story About Econ Report Revised Down Over 800k Jobs in a Predictable Direction
Doug P.
WATCH: Woman Worth $70 MILLION Who Owns Three Houses Lectures Americans on 'Not Taking More Than We Need'
Amy Curtis
RFK Jr. Campaign Considering Joining Team Trump to PREVENT 'Risky' Harris-Walz Presidency
Amy Curtis
Axios' Attempt to Run Cover for Kamala Harris on Price Controls Gets a Community Notes Nuking
Doug P.
Jobs Report Revised DOWNWARD by 818,000 Jobs (LARGEST Negative Jobs Report Revision in FIFTEEN YEARS)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Don Lemon Vs. Reality Part Two: Here's Women's Thoughts on Trump and Harris (WATCH) Amy Curtis
Advertisement