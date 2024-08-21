Steve Cortes (With Some Help) Shows How 'the DNC is More Secure Than America's Border'

During her speech at the Dem Convention last night, Michelle Obama came to the defense of Biden-Harris open border that's let tens of millions of people illegally enter the U.S. by saying "no one has a monopoly on what it means to be an American" and that illegals "deserve the opportunity to build a decent life" (as long as they don't try to build it on Martha's Vineyard).

Advertisement

Outside the convention venue in Chicago, irony-spotters are having a field day because the building is surrounded by a wall and photo ID is required for entry. Democrats say both of those things are xenophobic and racist when used at the border and/or required for voting.

Steve Cortes put the Democrats' beliefs to the test outside the convention venue and found that "the DNC is more secure than America's border." Watch:

🚨NEW VIDEO🚨



The DNC is more secure than America’s border.



When a Venezuelan migrant tried to get into the DNC, he was denied due to lack of ID, failure to submit an application, and no credentials.



Why is Kamala enforcing the rules at her convention but not at our border? pic.twitter.com/YrFLzEC6SC — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) August 21, 2024

You can't make this stuff up!

Watch as Steve tries to help illegal migrant enter the DNC convention, you can image how it went. pic.twitter.com/RdrI0jIZvW — @amuse (@amuse) August 21, 2024

"You have to have ID and credentials."

"To come into the U.S.?"

"No, to come in here."

Just perfect.

This is absolute gold. An illegal doesn't need anything to enter our country but he needs credentials to enter the DNC. — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) August 21, 2024

Elon Musk was among those who saw just a bit of hypocrisy in all this:

Does seem hypocritical — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 21, 2024

Security for Democrat elites but no security for every other American.



Hypocrisy at its worst.



A nation without borders cannot survive. — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) August 21, 2024

Ironically enough the anti-wall Democrats -- including the "defund the police" chanters, have welcomed the construction of a big fence and presence of a large contingent of police officers.

DNC — Following the wall breach on Monday by leftist protesters, officials have put up a third barrier to protect the convention. The fortress security stands in contrast to the Democrat position that walls and fences don’t work for border security. pic.twitter.com/gWWyPNZCt6 — Andy Ngo 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) August 20, 2024

Democrats before the DNC: Bridges, not walls! Walls don't work! Trump's terrible!

Democrats at the DNC: Build. The. Wall!