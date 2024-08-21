CNN Journo Fact-Checks JD Vance's Joke About Why the Dem Convention Is in Chicago

Earlier this week we told you about Trump running mate JD Vance triggering the Left (and apparently the media) by making this joke:

JD VANCE: They held the convention in Chicago so that Tim Walz could accurately say that he’s been in a war zone. pic.twitter.com/nLRNV7dBDx — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 20, 2024

Pretty funny, right?

WRONG. At least not to everybody.

Now it would appear that the media firefighters are fact-checking Vance's remark. Here's one such take from a CNN reporter:

Vance in WI says his "little theory" about why Democrats chose to host their convention in Chicago is "so that [Walz] could actually, accurately say that he went, he visited a combat zone"



Democrats selected Chicago in April 2023 — long before Biden even considered dropping out — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) August 20, 2024

Oh, well we're glad THAT'S settled (cue massive eye roll).

The journos are so dumb and broken they’re now fact-checking obvious jokes. https://t.co/QiR34h3vkD — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 21, 2024

It's what they do. Meanwhile Democrats are lying and gaslighting like crazy at the Dem convention and they're not really saying too much about it.

When you fact check a joke... it makes your entire "journalism" career the joke.



It also makes CNN the joke. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 21, 2024

It was a joke. A funny one. — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) August 20, 2024

Unlike the joke that is the modern-day mainstream media.