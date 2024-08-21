CNN Journo Fact-Checks JD Vance's Joke About Why the Dem Convention Is in Chicago

Axios Continues to Beclown Itself, Says Latinos Think Failed Border Czar Kamala Is...
Doug P.  |  3:45 PM on August 21, 2024
meme

Earlier this week we told you about Trump running mate JD Vance triggering the Left (and apparently the media) by making this joke:

Advertisement

Pretty funny, right? 

WRONG. At least not to everybody.

Now it would appear that the media firefighters are fact-checking Vance's remark. Here's one such take from a CNN reporter: 

Oh, well we're glad THAT'S settled (cue massive eye roll).

It's what they do. Meanwhile Democrats are lying and gaslighting like crazy at the Dem convention and they're not really saying too much about it. 

Unlike the joke that is the modern-day mainstream media.

