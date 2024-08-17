Did Kamala Write This? Politico Says Harris' Early Lessons About the Border Are Paying Off Now

Kamala Harris has received many media favors that basically count as in-kind campaign donations. One recent example is this TIME Magazine glowing profile that got more laughable after the story noted that the Democrat nominee denied their request for an interview:

Now why would somebody who's done such an amazing job and has popular positions on the issues need a "reintroduction"?

Next up to try and help push Harris across the finish line before voters know too much about her is Politico. Interestingly enough, the story below, like the TIME cover piece, notes that the Harris campaign didn't respond to their request for comment. But why would Harris when she knows her campaign will get this kind of treatment?

Kamala Harris learned a lesson about the border early in her career. It’s paying off now. https://t.co/jl5x5ZiNZh — POLITICO (@politico) August 17, 2024

The Biden-Harris administration's efforts at the border are only "paying off" for smugglers and people entering the country illegally by the millions. But that's over the last nearly four years. The Politico piece would rather focus on a decade or more ago:

With her recent support for tougher border enforcement, Vice President Kamala Harris is borrowing from a familiar playbook: her own. Harris’ vow to fight for border security has roots in her run for California attorney general in 2010, when she barely defeated a Republican opponent who had support across the state from police chiefs and prosecutors. Harris, a former prosecutor herself, decided to embrace a crackdown on the transnational gangs that smuggle drugs and people across the U.S.-Mexico border. She expanded a task force devoted to cross-border criminality — during the Great Recession, when the state was cutting its budget and eliminating programs — and fostered greater intelligence sharing with Mexican authorities that officials said yielded arrests years later. Her focus on the issue wasn’t unique for a border-state attorney general, but it marked a departure from the reform-minded profile she’d built earlier in her career and gave her common cause with law enforcement groups and others who had seen her as a liberal from the sanctuary city of San Francisco.

If Harris knows all about how to secure a border, why did she refuse to do any of it when she was working in the White House with Joe Biden and allowing people to enter the country illegally by the millions? Politico glossed over that part.

Politico's headline could have been much shorter:

Border Czar Harris is an epic failure — Major Swagger 🔥 (@Maj0rSwagger) August 17, 2024

Exactly.

Is this a joke? — David Giglio (@DavidGiglioCA) August 17, 2024

Yes, it's a joke, except not the "ha ha" kind, but the "journalism" kind.