'So She WAS in Charge?' AP's Border Spin for Harris Is Shameless but Telling

Doug P.  |  2:49 PM on August 14, 2024
Meme screenshot

Not that anybody needed yet another reason to despise a media outlet, but the Associated Press is just begging to be pantsed and stuffed into a locker for yet another attempt to spin a Democrat out of a jam.

You can tell the border issue, along with the economy, is a drag on the Harris campaign especially since she's directly tied to both of those issues. But the Associated Press is again ready and willing to carry the Harris campaign's water, and here's the fresh approach when it comes to the Biden/Harris border disaster:

"Presented with"? Any why would that be, AP?

Harris' preferred "long-term approach" has gotten many Americans killed and injured:

But the Dems consider that a small price to pay to import people they hope to make future voters.

The media and Dems' "Harris was never in charge of the border" spin must not be selling so now they're going with "actually she was and this is part of Kamala's long-term genius strategy."

The constantly shifting spin is enough to make you dizzy.

Nice of the AP to admit that.

It was the first time in a long while that Colbert said something genuinely worth laughing at.

