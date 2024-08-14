'So She WAS in Charge?' AP's Border Spin for Harris Is Shameless but Telling

Not that anybody needed yet another reason to despise a media outlet, but the Associated Press is just begging to be pantsed and stuffed into a locker for yet another attempt to spin a Democrat out of a jam.

You can tell the border issue, along with the economy, is a drag on the Harris campaign especially since she's directly tied to both of those issues. But the Associated Press is again ready and willing to carry the Harris campaign's water, and here's the fresh approach when it comes to the Biden/Harris border disaster:

Presented with rise in border crossings, Harris chose a long-term approach to the problem https://t.co/S8jCYqslxq — The Associated Press (@AP) August 14, 2024

"Presented with"? Any why would that be, AP?

That’s what you are going with? — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) August 14, 2024

Harris' preferred "long-term approach" has gotten many Americans killed and injured:

The fruits of her “long-term approach”pic.twitter.com/oztMhwwvra — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 14, 2024

But the Dems consider that a small price to pay to import people they hope to make future voters.

Why? Was she in charge of something border-related? https://t.co/F1mhf1sNBp — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) August 14, 2024

The media and Dems' "Harris was never in charge of the border" spin must not be selling so now they're going with "actually she was and this is part of Kamala's long-term genius strategy."

"Harris CHOSE a long term approach"...so... she WAS in charge of the border? Like, a border czar? — Pam D (@soirchick) August 14, 2024

I guess Kamala is the border czar again. https://t.co/n9wLxJrwQD — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) August 14, 2024

The constantly shifting spin is enough to make you dizzy.

Wait, so she was in charge?



Almost like a…border czar? https://t.co/QpVdlVDgFg — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 14, 2024

So she was the border czar. — Rhetoric Facer 🇺🇸 (@John_Monahan) August 14, 2024

Nice of the AP to admit that.

Lololol.



Your headline is why Colbert’s audience laughed out loud at the idea of media being objective. — Lilly Wilson (@RealLillyWilson) August 14, 2024

It was the first time in a long while that Colbert said something genuinely worth laughing at.