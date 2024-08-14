Peter Doocy Gets KJP to Provide PLENTY of Material for a Trump Ad About Harris' Role in 'Bidenomics

Earlier today, the country's placeholder president, Joe Biden, got a little angry with the media for not properly reporting that he's defeated inflation, and that we've come in for an economic "soft landing."

"My policies are working," according to Biden, who is doing well enough at the moment to not be suffering under some of the effects of his policies:

REPORTER: "Has the U.S. beat inflation, Mr. President?"



BIDEN: "Yes, yes, yes...My policies are working! Start writing that way, OK?!" pic.twitter.com/ZtW2n31iEh — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 14, 2024

Biden’s policies have worked so well that he’s dropped out of the race and his VP is pretending she didn’t have anything to do with any of it!

Fortunately that's where Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre comes in handy.

At today's briefing, Fox News' Peter Doocy pressed KJP about Dem nominee Harris and her attempts to distance herself from the very policies she's supported in the past few years. Jean-Pierre's answers were helpful, if you're the Trump campaign:

DOOCY TIME: “When did you guys learn that Vice President Harris wants to distance herself from Bidenomics?”



KJP: “Why do you think that?”



Doocy: “Axios is now reporting that she is 'hoping to distance herself from President Biden's unpopularity on the economy.' Can you blame… pic.twitter.com/j3R954IRkT — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 14, 2024

KJP lately has been repeating reminders that this is the "Biden-Harris administration." Whether she's trying to help or hurt Harris is anybody's guess.

But wait, there was more:

Doocy: “But would you admit at least that, if Bidenomics was more popular, President Biden would still be the candidate?”



KJP: “I'm not going to get into polling. What I will tell you is Bidenomics has been something that both the President and the Vice President has [sic]… pic.twitter.com/kq3wZENVLK — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 14, 2024

The full post from @CurtisHouck:

Doocy: “But would you admit at least that, if Bidenomics was more popular, President Biden would still be the candidate?” KJP: “I'm not going to get into polling. What I will tell you is Bidenomics has been something that both the President and the Vice President has [sic] worked on. You guys — you guys have called it Bidenomics. We talk about how the President is trying to put forward an economic policy, building the economy from the bottom up, middle out that does not leave behind the middle class and make sure it has equity at the center of it. MAGAnomics, which is very different, which is something that neither of them believe in, wants to do the opposite of what we're trying to do on behalf of the American people. That's the difference.”

Kamala "Bidenomics" Harris! Keep going with that, KJP!

🤣 whoopsies! Harris campaign currently sticking pins in a little voodoo doll of KJP https://t.co/y5UJS2rbLp — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) August 14, 2024

Jean-Pierre also said, "you guys have called it 'Bidenomics.'"

Oh, and so has Harris, who used to embrace her role in trying to cripple the economy:

"Bidenomics. Ha ha ha ha! That is called Bidenomics — and we are very proud of Bidenomics!"



— Kamala Harris#KamalaCrash pic.twitter.com/JwXWeePr1m — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 5, 2024

Now Harris is saying it's imperative to fix the economy and bring down prices while pretending she had nothing to do with the current mess. Don't let her do it, KJP!