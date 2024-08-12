WATCH Nancy Pelosi Squirm As She Accidentally Admits Biden Didn't Actually Resign On...
Compare NY Post's Kamala Harris Cover to Propaganda Media Running With Latest Dem Talking Point Memo

Doug P.  |  10:06 AM on August 12, 2024
As we told you over the weekend, the Democrats sent out a memo for how the media should report Kamala Harris' and Tim Walz's campaign, and the talking point of the week is "joy."

The media's not even trying to hide it: 

North Korean state media doesn't even make it this obvious:

All those stories should be required by law to be listed as in-kind donations to the Harris campaign.

At least the New York Post seems to care about being much more accurate in their reporting. This is today's cover: 

That's more like it! Dems and much of the media are trying to recast Harris as everything she absolutely is not. 

A socialist, but in a joyful and "neighborly" way, according to the lefty propaganda pushing media.

