Compare NY Post's Kamala Harris Cover to Propaganda Media Running With Latest Dem Talking Point Memo

As we told you over the weekend, the Democrats sent out a memo for how the media should report Kamala Harris' and Tim Walz's campaign, and the talking point of the week is "joy."
The media's not even trying to hide it:
AP, WaPo, NYT, Guardian. No quotation marks here. pic.twitter.com/B12bO58cs1— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) August 12, 2024
North Korean state media doesn't even make it this obvious:
Not even herd animals are this flagrant about it. You tell me how and why corporate media constantly speaks from the same exact script this way, verbatim. #KamalaIsJOY pic.twitter.com/AHSE9Im1GL— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 9, 2024
All those stories should be required by law to be listed as in-kind donations to the Harris campaign.
At least the New York Post seems to care about being much more accurate in their reporting. This is today's cover:
Today's cover: Kamala Harris is being recast as a centrist Dem — but the radical truth is plain to see https://t.co/feOtpuI9D3 pic.twitter.com/EDNlM799VS— New York Post (@nypost) August 12, 2024
That's more like it! Dems and much of the media are trying to recast Harris as everything she absolutely is not.
They cast Biden as a moderate in 2020 and he turned out to be a radical liberal. Harris is a SOCIALIST.— J Murphy, ESQ (@JLMurphy7) August 12, 2024
A socialist, but in a joyful and "neighborly" way, according to the lefty propaganda pushing media.
