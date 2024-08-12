Compare NY Post's Kamala Harris Cover to Propaganda Media Running With Latest Dem Talking Point Memo

As we told you over the weekend, the Democrats sent out a memo for how the media should report Kamala Harris' and Tim Walz's campaign, and the talking point of the week is "joy."

Advertisement

The media's not even trying to hide it:

AP, WaPo, NYT, Guardian. No quotation marks here. pic.twitter.com/B12bO58cs1 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) August 12, 2024

North Korean state media doesn't even make it this obvious:

Not even herd animals are this flagrant about it. You tell me how and why corporate media constantly speaks from the same exact script this way, verbatim. #KamalaIsJOY pic.twitter.com/AHSE9Im1GL — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 9, 2024

All those stories should be required by law to be listed as in-kind donations to the Harris campaign.

At least the New York Post seems to care about being much more accurate in their reporting. This is today's cover:

Today's cover: Kamala Harris is being recast as a centrist Dem — but the radical truth is plain to see https://t.co/feOtpuI9D3 pic.twitter.com/EDNlM799VS — New York Post (@nypost) August 12, 2024

That's more like it! Dems and much of the media are trying to recast Harris as everything she absolutely is not.

They cast Biden as a moderate in 2020 and he turned out to be a radical liberal. Harris is a SOCIALIST. — J Murphy, ESQ (@JLMurphy7) August 12, 2024

A socialist, but in a joyful and "neighborly" way, according to the lefty propaganda pushing media.