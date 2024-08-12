European Commission Tries Threatening Twitter/X With SKEERY Letter and Elon Musk Just Has...
'Didn't Win a Single VOTE': Nancy Mace Brutally Goes THERE Informing Kamala the...
Dude. LOL-WAT! David Hogg Has NO Idea Just How BAD It Sounds to...
Try to Spot the Subtle Differences Between These TIME Mag Covers of Trump...
What a GIVER! David French VOWS to Continue 'Punching Himself in the Nuts'...
Is That a T-Rex?! AI Artists Create TOTALLY Believable Kamala Harris Campaign Stops...
Take the L, BRO! Brian Krassenstein Says Trump's Campaign Has 'Collapsed' So He...
Puh-LEEZE! Dem Assessments of the Harris Campaign Are Off-the-Charts Gaslighting
WATCH Nancy Pelosi Squirm As She Accidentally Admits Biden's Letters Don't Sound Like...
He's DEAD, Jim! Megyn Kelly OWNS Creepy Obama Bro Tommy Vietor in Heated...
Compare NY Post's Kamala Harris Cover to Propaganda Media Running With Latest Dem...
It's Over. Done. KAPUT! Tim Walz's Commanding Officer Just DROPPED the Mother of...
Adam Kinzinger's Wife Makes Things WORSE Shaming MAGA Because Her Hubby Wrote a...
TIME Tries to 'Reintroduce' Kamala Harris, but We Already Know Who She Is

Babylon Bee Has a Kamala Harris Headline the MSM Refuses to Go With Because It's WAY Too Accurate

Doug P.  |  1:57 PM on August 12, 2024
Meme

Right now, the Kamala Harris campaign's strategy is to lie about where she stands on the issues while giving the media zero access to the candidate but counting on those same people to churn out promotional propaganda. So far that plan has worked because the media has again demonstrated an eagerness to carry water for the Dems. For example, the media was given a memo on what word to use to describe the Harris campaign, and they ran with it:

Advertisement

Predictably, the Associated Press got in on that action as well:

If by "joy" the AP means "total BS," then maybe they're onto something.

It's too bad the media's so incredibly dishonest because their job could be much easier by just reporting facts. This is where, ironically, the satire sight Babylon Bee does more accurate reporting than the MSM.

Harris' campaign promises about the border and other issues are easily summed up this way: 

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

That nutshells it perfectly!

Which is part of the reason why the Harris campaign won't allow the candidate to take any questions. They can't risk the possibility that some actual journalism could take place from a rogue reporter.

Oddly enough, the parodies are coming from the outlets that consider themselves to be serious journalists.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
European Commission Tries Threatening Twitter/X With SKEERY Letter and Elon Musk Just Has 1 Word for Them
Sam J.
'Didn't Win a Single VOTE': Nancy Mace Brutally Goes THERE Informing Kamala the Honeymoon Is OVER (Watch)
Sam J.
Is That a T-Rex?! AI Artists Create TOTALLY Believable Kamala Harris Campaign Stops and HERE Are the Best
Sam J.
He's DEAD, Jim! Megyn Kelly OWNS Creepy Obama Bro Tommy Vietor in Heated Back and Forth About ... Tampons
Sam J.
Try to Spot the Subtle Differences Between These TIME Mag Covers of Trump vs. Harris
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement