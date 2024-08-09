Here's Nancy Pelosi Praising Tim Walz's 'Service on the Battlefield' (He Didn't Correct Her)

The lefty media started circling the wagons after Trump running-mate JD Vance accused Kamala Harris' choice of VP Tim Walz of stolen valor recently:

J.D. Vance fires back at Tim Walz after he mocked him for attending Yale:



"What bothers me about Tim Walz is the stolen valor garbage. Do not pretend to be something you’re not. And if he wants to criticize me for getting an Ivy League education, I'm proud [...] I was able to… pic.twitter.com/0qt3waifq2 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 7, 2024

Since then things keep getting worse for Walz as example after example of the Minnesota Democrat have surfaced making it clear Harris' running-mate certainly likes to give the impression that he served under fire.

As it turns out, Nancy Pelosi gave Walz a "stolen valor" assist more than 15 years ago (C-SPAN helped out as well).

Pelosi praised Walz's "service on the battlefield," and Walz didn't correct her. Watch:

🚨 Nancy Pelosi introduced Tim Walz by his false rank of “Command Sgt. Major,” saying “we appreciate his service on the battlefield” in 2007.



Tim then thanked her. NO correction.



C-SPAN proceeded to label him as an “Afghanistan veteran”



STOLEN VALOR! pic.twitter.com/iHZrrjWg8d — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 9, 2024

🚨LISTEN: @Tim_Walz thanked Nancy Pelosi after she mistakenly recognized his “service on the battlefield”.



Walz never deployed to a combat zone. He served in Europe in a support capacity during Operation Enduring Freedom. pic.twitter.com/UjaHGF93Rp — Cryptid Politics (pro-DeSantis) 🇺🇸🐊 (@CryptidPolitics) August 9, 2024

Walz just keeps getting in deeper. How long can the Harris campaign go without addressing this issue?

Via Chuck Ross at the Free Beacon:

After winning the House Speaker gavel in 2007, Nancy Pelosi held a press conference with a group of freshman Democrats, one of whom she described as a retired "command sergeant major" in the National Guard who had served his country "on the battlefield." "He will speak for himself, but I want him to know how much we all appreciate his service to our country, whether it's in the classroom or on the battlefield," Pelosi said of the rookie lawmaker, Tim Walz. Walz, now the Democratic nominee for vice president, took the podium at the Feb. 16, 2007, press conference, thanked Pelosi for her remarks, and then moved on to discuss the topic at hand. Walz didn't mention that he had never seen a war zone in his 24 years of service in the National Guard.

This was either a huge vetting oversight from Team Harris or they're just hoping to work through it with the help from a Dem-friendly and incredibly biased media.

This is the clip that will sink Tim Walz.



Here’s Nancy Pelosi thanking him for his service “on the battlefield” and discussing how he had to leave his students to go serve.



We now know none of that is true and Tim Walz was stationed in Italy, not in Afghanistan.



We also see… pic.twitter.com/3WWTGJEaOX — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) August 9, 2024

The clip is from 2007 so Pelosi can't use the excuse that "the battlefield" she's referring to was Minneapolis burning in 2020 all with the blessings of Governor Walz while Kamala Harris helped raise bail money for rioters.

Welp. Wonder how she and so many others got that false impression? https://t.co/ao8obaAqvs — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 9, 2024

We're not expecting a rush of reporters going to ask Pelosi if she still stands by that comment.

Nancy wasn't alone! Former Acting Secretary of the Army and former Democrat Rep. Patrick Murphy introduced Kamala's VP pick in 2010 as a "Command Sergeant Major." Tim Walz didn't correct him. pic.twitter.com/i127Zs3QA9 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 9, 2024

Double yikes!