Newsweek Says Trump (Who Was Shot Less Than a Month Ago) Is Becoming...
Anita Dunn Gives Her Version of Why Biden Was Ousted, Claps Back at...
Old C-SPAN Chyron Raises NEW Questions about Tim Walz's Military Service
WATCH: Special Counsel Says Hunter Biden Took Foreign Money to INFLUENCE US POLICY...
Politifact Nuked By Community Notes for Trying to Rewrite Kamala Harris' EXTREME Gun...
A Government Problem: Elon Musk Explains Who's Caused Inflation As Kamala Vows to...
Mollie Hemingway Torpedoes and Sinks Kamala Harris' 'What I'll Do on Day 1...
'Giggling LIGHTWEIGHT': Brit Hume Drops MOTHER of all Truth Bombs RIGHT on Kamala...
'The Coward's Way Out': Mother of Soldier Slain in Iraq BLASTS Tim Walz...
Team Trump Posts 2.5 Minutes' Worth of Kamala Harris Explaining 'Why They're Hiding...
Kamala Harris' Freudian Slip About Population Control Should Scare the Bejesus Out of...
Facebook Silences Women's Voices, Hides Posts With XX Hashtag to 'Keep Communities Safe'
CNN's Briana Keilar DISSES Public Affairs Officers Killed in the Line of Duty...
COWARDS: Amid Riots and Social Media Arrests, UK Police Website Blocked Non-UK IPs

Here's Nancy Pelosi Praising Tim Walz's 'Service on the Battlefield' (He Didn't Correct Her)

Doug P.  |  4:45 PM on August 09, 2024
Twitchy

The lefty media started circling the wagons after Trump running-mate JD Vance accused Kamala Harris' choice of VP Tim Walz of stolen valor recently:

Advertisement

Since then things keep getting worse for Walz as example after example of the Minnesota Democrat have surfaced making it clear Harris' running-mate certainly likes to give the impression that he served under fire.

As it turns out, Nancy Pelosi gave Walz a "stolen valor" assist more than 15 years ago (C-SPAN helped out as well). 

Pelosi praised Walz's "service on the battlefield," and Walz didn't correct her. Watch:

Walz just keeps getting in deeper. How long can the Harris campaign go without addressing this issue?

Via Chuck Ross at the Free Beacon:

After winning the House Speaker gavel in 2007, Nancy Pelosi held a press conference with a group of freshman Democrats, one of whom she described as a retired "command sergeant major" in the National Guard who had served his country "on the battlefield."

"He will speak for himself, but I want him to know how much we all appreciate his service to our country, whether it's in the classroom or on the battlefield," Pelosi said of the rookie lawmaker, Tim Walz.

Walz, now the Democratic nominee for vice president, took the podium at the Feb. 16, 2007, press conference, thanked Pelosi for her remarks, and then moved on to discuss the topic at hand. Walz didn't mention that he had never seen a war zone in his 24 years of service in the National Guard.

Recommended

'Giggling LIGHTWEIGHT': Brit Hume Drops MOTHER of all Truth Bombs RIGHT on Kamala Harris' Empty Head
Sam J.
Advertisement

This was either a huge vetting oversight from Team Harris or they're just hoping to work through it with the help from a Dem-friendly and incredibly biased media.

The clip is from 2007 so Pelosi can't use the excuse that "the battlefield" she's referring to was Minneapolis burning in 2020 all with the blessings of Governor Walz while Kamala Harris helped raise bail money for rioters.

We're not expecting a rush of reporters going to ask Pelosi if she still stands by that comment.

Double yikes!

Advertisement

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Giggling LIGHTWEIGHT': Brit Hume Drops MOTHER of all Truth Bombs RIGHT on Kamala Harris' Empty Head
Sam J.
Anita Dunn Gives Her Version of Why Biden Was Ousted, Claps Back at Pelosi in Interview
Amy Curtis
Newsweek Says Trump (Who Was Shot Less Than a Month Ago) Is Becoming 'Increasingly Violent'
Amy Curtis
Team Trump Posts 2.5 Minutes' Worth of Kamala Harris Explaining 'Why They're Hiding Her'
Doug P.
Politifact Nuked By Community Notes for Trying to Rewrite Kamala Harris' EXTREME Gun Control History
Sam J.
Old C-SPAN Chyron Raises NEW Questions about Tim Walz's Military Service
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Giggling LIGHTWEIGHT': Brit Hume Drops MOTHER of all Truth Bombs RIGHT on Kamala Harris' Empty Head Sam J.
Advertisement