Wait, WHAT!? NY Times Serves Up a New Term for Harris-Mania and It's a DOOZY

While Democrats work hard to try and make Kamala Harris something she's not while re-writing history to cover up the presumptive nominee's leftist history, those same people are slamming Republicans for simply pointing out the truth.

Meanwhile the media's doing its part to run cover for Harris while trying to manufacture excitement for her campaign as some sort of "Beatle-Mania" moment. But there's a word in this op-ed in the New York Times that attempts to describe what's happening on the Left, and it's something else.

Michelle Goldberg attended a rally for Kamala Harris in Georgia on Tuesday. “Having just seen Harris’s fandom up close, I can attest that it is very real,” she writes.



"Kamalanomenon"!

Reaching? Just a tad:

We'd kind of like to hear Biden try and say that word.

You can always tell a pop culture phenomenon is real by all the think pieces assuring you that it's real. — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) August 2, 2024

Yes, if it was real they wouldn't have to insist it's real 20 times a day.

If this is the level of gaslighting that's going on right now, just imagine where we'll be at the end of October.

She was hovering around 1-3% in 2020, had a disastrous term as vp and can't string together a cohesive sentence. OF COURSE SHE THE BEST!!!!! GIIIRRRRLLL BOSSSSSSS!!!!! — Vannydorito (@kmayer1982) August 2, 2024

Kamalanomenon!