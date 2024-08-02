This Is Why She Doesn't Take Questions: Kamala Delivers Gibberish Word Salad on...
Oh Honey, No: The Democrats Perform EPIC Face Plant With Republicans' 'Compliments' of...
Associated Press Rushes to Defend Kamala Harris After Trump Highlighted Her Pandering Phon...
BIG MISTAKE ... YUGE: CNN Reporter Tries to Race Bait With J.D. Vance...
Basement 2.0: Kamala Harris Just Needs to ‘Duck and Hide’ Until the Election
Tariq Nasheed Weighs in on Trump at the NABJ Conference and You'll Be...
Olympic Boxing Travesty Shows What Biden-Harris Title IX Rewrite Means for American Girls
Kamala Harris Reads Directly From Binder to Press, Takes No Questions
He's a Natural! Turkey’s Dressed Down Olympic Shooter Inspires Hilarious Memes, Jokes (and...
President Joe Biden Still Plans to Shut Down Guantanamo Bay Before He Leaves...
FLIP-FLOP PALOOZA: Read the EPIC Thread on All of Kamala Harris' Policy Changes
Gretchen Whitmer Reminds a Lot of People of Caitlyn Jenner in New Video
The Left Keeps Telling Us This Isn't Happening: Illegals in GA Apartment Are...
Woman Who Dumped Her Newborn Baby in a Trash Bin Was Ordered Deported...

Wait, WHAT!? NY Times Serves Up a New Term for Harris-Mania and It's a DOOZY

Doug P.  |  10:46 AM on August 02, 2024
Twitchy

While Democrats work hard to try and make Kamala Harris something she's not while re-writing history to cover up the presumptive nominee's leftist history, those same people are slamming Republicans for simply pointing out the truth. 

Advertisement

Meanwhile the media's doing its part to run cover for Harris while trying to manufacture excitement for her campaign as some sort of "Beatle-Mania" moment. But there's a word in this op-ed in the New York Times that attempts to describe what's happening on the Left, and it's something else.

"Kamalanomenon"! 

Reaching? Just a tad:

We'd kind of like to hear Biden try and say that word.

Recommended

Oh Honey, No: The Democrats Perform EPIC Face Plant With Republicans' 'Compliments' of Kamala
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Yes, if it was real they wouldn't have to insist it's real 20 times a day.

If this is the level of gaslighting that's going on right now, just imagine where we'll be at the end of October. 

Kamalanomenon!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh Honey, No: The Democrats Perform EPIC Face Plant With Republicans' 'Compliments' of Kamala
Grateful Calvin
This Is Why She Doesn't Take Questions: Kamala Delivers Gibberish Word Salad on Prisoner Exchange
Grateful Calvin
BIG MISTAKE ... YUGE: CNN Reporter Tries to Race Bait With J.D. Vance and Gets Buried by the Truth
Grateful Calvin
He's a Natural! Turkey’s Dressed Down Olympic Shooter Inspires Hilarious Memes, Jokes (and Wins Silver)
Amy Curtis
Associated Press Rushes to Defend Kamala Harris After Trump Highlighted Her Pandering Phoniness
Doug P.
Tariq Nasheed Weighs in on Trump at the NABJ Conference and You'll Be Surprised
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Oh Honey, No: The Democrats Perform EPIC Face Plant With Republicans' 'Compliments' of Kamala Grateful Calvin
Advertisement