Video of People Leaving Kamala Harris' Rally DURING the Speech Indicates Many Weren't There for HER

Anybody who's ever either attended a big Trump rally or watched them on television will get a kick out of the Dems' paid Kamala Harris superfans (formerly Joe Biden superfans but how quickly they pivoted) trying to make her rally in Atlanta serve as proof of "Harris-mania":

WOW!!! There’s a HUGE line for the Kamala Harris rally in Atlanta, Georgia today and it doesn’t start for another 5 hours! The American people are excited for our amazing VP! pic.twitter.com/1iRjvfWPiF — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) July 30, 2024

Doors still have not opened here in Atlanta for the Kamala Harris rally. This is just early admission. 10k is the capacity, 20k people have showed up to try and be let in. The energy is unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/ZLBKQMC7jx — Chris Mowrey (@chrisdmowrey) July 30, 2024

The crowd for Kamala Harris’ rally in Atlanta is ELECTRIC right now. The energy is real! pic.twitter.com/B6Fgo3QPSi — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) July 30, 2024

At a Trump rally, the headliner is Trump, and he's the reason everybody shows up.

However, the Harris campaign seemed to know they'd need a little boost to get people through the door in Atlanta, and it looks like that's the reason many showed up:

So let me get this straight… the Harris campaign in Atlanta, gave away FREE tickets to see Meg Thee Stallion, to make it look like it was a packed rally! But as soon as Kamala started speaking, people started leaving! Got it 🤣 — Linda Kay Baird (@LindaKayBaird) July 31, 2024

Not far into Harris' speech, @sav_says_ spotted people trying to beat the traffic:

Shortly after Kamala began her speech attendees of her rally began to leave.



She hadn’t even been talking 15 minutes before people started exiting | @TPAction_ pic.twitter.com/fpooA4oxmK — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) July 30, 2024

She spoke for maybe 30 minutes so it was a pretty short speech. I was honestly surprised to see people leaving so quickly and started filming after seeing continuous streams of people leaving fairly quickly after seeing her — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) July 30, 2024

As the Harris campaign proceeds, they'll start to realize that the less their candidate speaks, the better.

People are leaving the Kamala Harris rally.



They were only there to see the rapper.



😂😂 pic.twitter.com/QhULYzI4Ht — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) July 30, 2024

They should have stuck around in order to be lied to about the cause of inflation and border security.

Megan Thee Stallion threw a free concert to draw people in and they're trying to call it a Kamala Harris Rally. It was riddled with weird speakers and an even weirder rap act. Harris came out at the end and gave a 13 minute speech as people were leaving! pic.twitter.com/Wccsd04yP7 — News Snapper (@newssnapper) July 31, 2024

Harris did at least treat those who remained to a Hillary-esque fake accent.

Proof that people were at the "rally" to see the free, yet horrible concert.



People are leaving while Kamala is speaking 😆 pic.twitter.com/lB9MKJ5TZL — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) July 30, 2024

People started leaving Kamala Harris’ event just after she started speaking 🤣



Apparently people only showed up to watch rapper Megan Thee Stallion twerk pic.twitter.com/CNYIsow3bH — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 30, 2024

People went for the rap concert not the candidate. Sad. https://t.co/XB4GaiEANp — Chris Hand (@ChrisHandOnAir) July 31, 2024

It was just a few weeks ago that many on the Left were calling on Biden to drop Harris and now that she's the defacto presidential candidate trying to watch the Dems manufacture excitement that just wasn't there earlier this year is something else.