Video of People Leaving Kamala Harris' Rally DURING the Speech Indicates Many Weren't There for HER

Doug P.  |  11:35 AM on July 31, 2024

Anybody who's ever either attended a big Trump rally or watched them on television will get a kick out of the Dems' paid Kamala Harris superfans (formerly Joe Biden superfans but how quickly they pivoted) trying to make her rally in Atlanta serve as proof of "Harris-mania":

At a Trump rally, the headliner is Trump, and he's the reason everybody shows up.

However, the Harris campaign seemed to know they'd need a little boost to get people through the door in Atlanta, and it looks like that's the reason many showed up:

Not far into Harris' speech, @sav_says_ spotted people trying to beat the traffic: 

As the Harris campaign proceeds, they'll start to realize that the less their candidate speaks, the better.

They should have stuck around in order to be lied to about the cause of inflation and border security.

Harris did at least treat those who remained to a Hillary-esque fake accent.

It was just a few weeks ago that many on the Left were calling on Biden to drop Harris and now that she's the defacto presidential candidate trying to watch the Dems manufacture excitement that just wasn't there earlier this year is something else.

