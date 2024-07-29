What the Absolute EFF?! Newly LEAKED Text Messages Reveal DAMNING Update on Trump...
OOPS! Last Supper's 'Olympic Jesus' Caught Celebrating 'New Gay Testament' on Instagram, D...
'Go to California': School Chief Ryan Walters Drops the Gloves Regarding Bibles in...
Brazilian Skateboarder Shares Profound Message Via Sign Language After Winning Olympic Bro...
Bad People on the Rise: Morrissey Blasts Three Horrible Men at House of...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
The Revolution Will Not Only Be Televised, Watching Will Be COMPULSORY
British Journalist, Conservative Activist Tommy Robinson Arrested for TERRORISM After Peac...
The RNC Compiles ALL the Headlines Labeling Kamala Harris 'Border Czar' and It's...
VIDEO: If the Olympics Aren't Your Thing, Check Out THIS Gymnastics Performance Instead
BOO-YAH! AOC Forced to Eat Her Words as Tucker's Podcast Soars to the...
WATCH: British Author Douglas Murray Speaks the BRUTAL TRUTH on Hamas, Terrorism and...
Guardian Issues Apology for 'Insensitive' Ad Placement and HOO BOY It's Bad
Things Are (Not) Going Swimmingly! Paris Cancels Triathlon Training Due to Dirty Seine

Is Anybody Buying Google's Explanation for Hidden Trump Assassination Attempt Search Results?

Doug P.  |  9:47 AM on July 29, 2024
Twitchy

As we told you over the weekend, many people were noticing that the autofill feature on Google wouldn't not include a certain name for particular searches. Basically the search feature seemed to be hiding results about the assassination attempt on Donald Trump: 

Advertisement

You can still even try different variations of similar searches and the autofill will not include anything about Trump getting shot just over two weeks ago.

Google Communications has responded, and their statement addresses this post in particular:

Try not to roll your eyes at the response from Google Communications.

Here it is:

Google's full statement if you can't see it all above: 

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

There was no manual action taken. Our systems have protections against Autocomplete predictions associated with political violence, which were working as intended prior to this horrific event. We’re working on improvements to ensure our systems are more up to date. Of course, Autocomplete is just a tool to help people save time, and they can still search for anything they want to. Following this terrible act, people turned to Google to find high-quality information – we connected them with helpful results, and will continue to do so.

The Federalist's Mollie Hemingway spotted a whole lotta BS in that explanation:

Creating a "Stalinist hellhole" seems to be the end goal for so many on the Left.

Advertisement

Even North Korean state media might tell them to dial the level of propaganda down just a notch.

A lot of this doesn't pass the smell test, and as of the time this story was published Google has changed nothing.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
What the Absolute EFF?! Newly LEAKED Text Messages Reveal DAMNING Update on Trump Assassination Attempt
Sam J.
OOPS! Last Supper's 'Olympic Jesus' Caught Celebrating 'New Gay Testament' on Instagram, Deletes (Got It)
Sam J.
'Go to California': School Chief Ryan Walters Drops the Gloves Regarding Bibles in Oklahoma Schools
Grateful Calvin
Brazilian Skateboarder Shares Profound Message Via Sign Language After Winning Olympic Bronze
Grateful Calvin
WATCH: British Author Douglas Murray Speaks the BRUTAL TRUTH on Hamas, Terrorism and the West
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement