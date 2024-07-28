Going Green Is PRICEY! Watch Yellen Say 'Lower Carbon Global Economy' Will Cost...
Well Looky Here: Google's Biased Algorithm Hides Trump Assassination Attempt Search Results

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on July 28, 2024
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Google has done stuff like this before -- whether the Google illustration willfully ignores holidays like Easter or celebrating Rachel Carson (who prompted a ban on DDT that's cost tens of millions of Africans their lives), or prioritizes the World Cup over Flag Day.

There was a time the Left hated big corporations. That lasted precisely until the moment the Left realized they could align with big corporations to circumvent the pesky Constitution and use corporations to consolidate political power.

Which is why Google can do things like this:

This writer did the same search for herself, and came up with the same results.

Not if we've been paying attention.

The Left will flip out if he does.

We all know why.

It's who they are.

Like this writer said, same thing happened to her.

Even Pravda is cringing.

Hard to see it any other way.

They've become awful.

They sure are.

Yep.

It sure is.

They're fine with that.

Easy to make an argument in favor of that. They really, really want the news about the attempted Trump assasination to go away.

Our question exactly.

WTF.

Do better, Google.

Tags: ASSASSINATION CENSORSHIP DONALD TRUMP GOOGLE MEDIA TECHNOLOGY

