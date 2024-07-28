Well Looky Here: Google's Biased Algorithm Hides Trump Assassination Attempt Search Results

Google has done stuff like this before -- whether the Google illustration willfully ignores holidays like Easter or celebrating Rachel Carson (who prompted a ban on DDT that's cost tens of millions of Africans their lives), or prioritizes the World Cup over Flag Day.

Advertisement

There was a time the Left hated big corporations. That lasted precisely until the moment the Left realized they could align with big corporations to circumvent the pesky Constitution and use corporations to consolidate political power.

Which is why Google can do things like this:

This writer did the same search for herself, and came up with the same results.

Did any of us believe the searches were not guided for the left’s benefit ? — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) July 28, 2024

Not if we've been paying attention.

Does Elon need to come up with a search engine as well? 🙄 — Doctor Jack (@DoctorJack16) July 28, 2024

The Left will flip out if he does.

Google trends shows that exact phrase is absolutely being searched, so why I autocomplete ignoring it? pic.twitter.com/pVneEESZkS — Mike (Niche Twins) 🏴‍☠️ (@NicheDown) July 28, 2024

We all know why.

X should develop its own search system. it’s a shame google did this. — lxx (📜, ⚡️) (@luoxiaxia) July 28, 2024

It's who they are.

Tech trying to control the information again.



I just tried this and it’s not autocompleting for me either. https://t.co/Q8Q2xfP2fU — Grummz (@Grummz) July 28, 2024

Like this writer said, same thing happened to her.

Incredible. We've reached levels of regime propaganda that would shame the lowest form of communist kakocracy. https://t.co/5o0rJYxhFI — RAW EGG NATIONALIST (@Babygravy9) July 28, 2024

Even Pravda is cringing.

Google is a key participant in Democrat efforts to rig and steal another election. https://t.co/7fMCEXSqZU — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 28, 2024

Hard to see it any other way.

Hopefully searchgpt ends google, truly one of The worst companies in our society, they think they can dictate narratives along with Facebook https://t.co/sj9XPU2AZN — jbulltard (@jbulltard1) July 28, 2024

They've become awful.

The Media is Your Enemy https://t.co/v25stczsn5 — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) July 28, 2024

They sure are.

Prediction: if you thought Institutional distrust was bad, just wait till the same mistakes are fully incubated in Tech.



“We don’t fully understand how our (proprietary) algorithm works” only works for those who haven’t grown up with them.



Next Gen won’t be so forgiving. https://t.co/oGyWEzeQlD — Brad Edwards (@cbradedwards) July 28, 2024

Advertisement

Yep.

Everything that comes through information gatekeepers is a curated narrative. https://t.co/jBhiUsQxgR — Trey Isaac (@seehearspeaknow) July 28, 2024

It sure is.

They're fine with that.

Easy to make an argument in favor of that. They really, really want the news about the attempted Trump assasination to go away.

Our question exactly.

WTF.

Do better, Google.