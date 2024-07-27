OUCH: CNN Interviewed MI Auto Worker and Let's Just Say This WON'T End Up in a Harris Campaign Ad

While Democrats and the media have an all-hands-on deck effort to try and change history when it comes to the leftist political positions that Kamala Harris has stated in the past, her campaign is doing their best to make it look like the level of excitement in America has jumped up a notch with this change at the top of the Dem ticket.

Meanwhile, on the ground in the swing state of Michigan, CNN talked to an auto worker who has yet to be gripped by Kamala-mania:

CNN: "Does Kamala Harris getting in the race change the equation at all?"



MICHIGAN AUTO WORKER: "Change it? It ruins it. She gets in — we're done."



CNN: "Done with what?"



MICHIGAN AUTO WORKER: "America is done for." pic.twitter.com/bw8Cxa5NUI — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 27, 2024

It sounds like people are actually burdened by what has been when it comes to Biden and Harris.

Americans know what and who Harris stands for no matter how hard the Left tries to cover it all up.

This Michigan auto worker gets it: https://t.co/CusstapnMW — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 27, 2024

Most do. Even the UAW president recently admitted that the majority of their members wouldn't be voting for Biden (which we'll assume will mean the same for Harris).