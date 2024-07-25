Journo Reads a Whole Lot Into 'Powerful Photo' of Joe and Hunter Biden After Farewell Speech

Last night President Biden delivered what can best be described as a farewell address as he hands the torch to VP Kamala Harris who will end up as the party's presidential nominee.

During his remarks Biden failed to tell the American people exactly why he wouldn't be seeking reelection, most likely because he knew the media would do the rest for him. Yesterday, Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden's not stepping aside for health reasons. However, KJP wouldn't give the actual reasons, which are 1) Biden's debate performance made it impossible for them to lie about his physical and mental condition, and 2) The Democrats know that Biden would lose in a possible landslide in November if he remained on the ticket.

One photo from last night really impressed CBS News White House correspondent Robert Costa, who waxed poetic about the scene:

A powerful photo. The hand toward his father’s face. The eyes. Put aside politics and everything related for a moment, and viewed simply on a human level, you see two men, father and son, still at each other’s side, more than a half-century since the darkness of Dec. 18, 1972. pic.twitter.com/36DcS8rFgs — Robert Costa (@costareports) July 25, 2024

Well, that's certainly one way to frame it. Here are a couple of different ways:

A pair of grifters mourn the end of the long con. https://t.co/4hkS1912FI — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 25, 2024

I see a cocaine addict felon and his father who denied the existence of his own grandchild to help said cocaine addict felon save child support money. https://t.co/KoMOw0G9tc — Sunny (@sunnyright) July 25, 2024

We can't help but wonder: Does anybody in the mainstream media ever "put aside politics for a moment" when it comes to any images of Republicans?

Neither of these guys acknowledge their own daughter or granddaughter, Robert. How much was this tweet worth for you to get inside the club? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 25, 2024

Hey Bob



Show me the photo of them with Navy Joan Roberts. Hunter's 5 year old daughter, and Joe's 5 year old granddaughter--who he refuses to meet — John Hasson (@SonofHas) July 25, 2024

This is the chief election correspondent for CBS. Put aside politics & you have two decrepit men…both of whom refuse to acknowledge a little girl in Arkansas. https://t.co/045vPZYIu9 — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) July 25, 2024

How sweet!



Anyway the guy on the right is in the news for his lawyers lying to judges on his behalf https://t.co/KoMOw0G9tc pic.twitter.com/uC43BZfSQl — Sunny (@sunnyright) July 25, 2024

Just imagine how different things might be without the media constantly carrying the Bidens' water.

We'll close things up with a flashback to this timeless doozy:

A classic never dies.