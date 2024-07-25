OWNED! Drew Holden HUMILIATES Media in Receipt-Filled Thread of Their Actual Kamala Border...
Dem Sen. Chris Murphy's Bad Week Continued After His Kamala Claim Earned a...
Glaringly Leftist Newsweek Harpy Claims Trump Might NOT Have Been Shot and HOO...
Democrats Prove Once Again THEY Are a Threat to Democracy Pulling THIS with...
VIP: I Think Vance Was a Bad Choice BUT Not Bad Enough to...
Mark Cuban's Anti-Trump Poll Goes SO WRONG He Melts DOWN, Posts SECOND Poll...
BOOP/BOP/BEEP, IT IS ON: Judge Denies Motion to Dismiss Gina Carano's Lawsuit Against...
He's the GOAT: James Woods Mocks Kamala's Palace Coup As Only He Can...
YOU Support Them: Chris Murphy Face Plants as Pro-Hamas Protesters Burn American Flags...
Kamala Harris Cackles at Being Informed She's the Most Liberal Senator
Send in the Clowns: Democrats Praise Joe Biden for Lying to the American...
POLITICO: 'Republicans POUNCE' on Pro-Hamas Protesters Burning US Flags
Court Dismisses Defamation Case Brought by 'Mary Poppins of Misinformation'
DEI Is the Left's Public Policy, So It's Fair Game in the Presidential...

Journo Reads a Whole Lot Into 'Powerful Photo' of Joe and Hunter Biden After Farewell Speech

Doug P.  |  10:05 AM on July 25, 2024
meme

Last night President Biden delivered what can best be described as a farewell address as he hands the torch to VP Kamala Harris who will end up as the party's presidential nominee. 

Advertisement

During his remarks Biden failed to tell the American people exactly why he wouldn't be seeking reelection, most likely because he knew the media would do the rest for him. Yesterday, Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden's not stepping aside for health reasons. However, KJP wouldn't give the actual reasons, which are 1) Biden's debate performance made it impossible for them to lie about his physical and mental condition, and 2) The Democrats know that Biden would lose in a possible landslide in November if he remained on the ticket. 

One photo from last night really impressed CBS News White House correspondent Robert Costa, who waxed poetic about the scene: 

Well, that's certainly one way to frame it. Here are a couple of different ways:

We can't help but wonder: Does anybody in the mainstream media ever "put aside politics for a moment" when it comes to any images of Republicans? 

Recommended

He's the GOAT: James Woods Mocks Kamala's Palace Coup As Only He Can (Then Goes on a Meme Tear)
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Just imagine how different things might be without the media constantly carrying the Bidens' water.

We'll close things up with a flashback to this timeless doozy:

A classic never dies.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

He's the GOAT: James Woods Mocks Kamala's Palace Coup As Only He Can (Then Goes on a Meme Tear)
Grateful Calvin
OWNED! Drew Holden HUMILIATES Media in Receipt-Filled Thread of Their Actual Kamala Border Czar Headlines
Sam J.
Dem Sen. Chris Murphy's Bad Week Continued After His Kamala Claim Earned a Community Note Nuking
Doug P.
Glaringly Leftist Newsweek Harpy Claims Trump Might NOT Have Been Shot and HOO BOY Was THAT Ever Dumb
Sam J.
Mark Cuban's Anti-Trump Poll Goes SO WRONG He Melts DOWN, Posts SECOND Poll and LOL It Only Gets Worse
Sam J.
Democrats Prove Once Again THEY Are a Threat to Democracy Pulling THIS with Their Upcoming Convention
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
He's the GOAT: James Woods Mocks Kamala's Palace Coup As Only He Can (Then Goes on a Meme Tear) Grateful Calvin
Advertisement