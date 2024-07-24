Send in the Clowns: Democrats Praise Joe Biden for Lying to the American People

Tonight, Joe Biden addressed the nation and, once again, failed to tell the American people why he decided to drop out of the presidential race.

Democrats immediately pounced on the President's detail-lacking speech as some sort of heroic moment of patriotism.

If you cannot appreciate the dignity, the grace, the selflessness, the patriotism of that speech - akin to Washington's farewell - but instead feel compelled to denigrate him, nitpick or return to petty partisan politics I pity you. You're denying yourself the majesty, the… — Jen "Denial Dooms Democracy " Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) July 25, 2024

'You're denying yourself the majesty, the inspiration of America and of a great president. Go self-reflect.'

If there is ever a time you begin to think Jen Rubin can't debase herself further in service of Democrats, go self-reflect.

In reality, Joe Biden was lying, and he was forced to lie because he was not brave enough to truly level with the American people.

Tonight, we saw President Joe Biden – one of America’s most consequential presidents – show that he is not only on the right side of history, but on the right side of the future.



America has been blessed by the wisdom and magnificent leadership of President Joe Biden as he has… — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 25, 2024

If Biden had the guts to be fully honest with Americans he would tell us that high-level Democrats and their donors don't believe he can win and are forcing him out of the election.

It's election interference at its finest.

Biden claimed he made the dropout decision to unify his party. Why do they need to unify, Joe?

The Democratic Party is in disunity over Joe Biden. They don't think he can cut it. They see his decline. They distrust him to lead.

They're convinced he's going to lose to Donald Trump.

Thank you, President Biden.



Your decision is a great act of patriotism for this country you love so much.



America is stronger and more prosperous because of your leadership.



And we have so much more work to do to keep America moving forward with hope and opportunity for all. https://t.co/5OS3zhwrC0 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 25, 2024

This is not an act of patriotism or selfless ceding of power. This is a man being forced to nullify a primary election because Democrats fear they will lose their power.

More like proud to have succeeded in dispatching the old guy.

Hell of a speech. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 25, 2024

Or speech from Hell, depending on your perspective and whether you value truth.

This is the best speech I’ve ever heard Joe Biden give. Beautiful. Humble. Forceful. Heartfelt. American.



Well done @POTUS. Thank you. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) July 25, 2024

The Left couldn't wait to jump on Biden's non-explanation and frame it as something it wasn't.

It’s worth noting how different men with power behave. President Biden had all the power in the world and gave it up. He passed it on. He’s reminding us what strong, brave men do. #PresidentialAddress — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) July 25, 2024

Joe Biden has given up nothing. He's still president. In fact, he couldn't even mention that his own party is concerned about his mental decline or he'd have to give up his power now.

This is a concept MAGA-fascists will never understand: It's called selfless duty to one's country.#PresidentialAddress pic.twitter.com/OGhNHhnEzR — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) July 25, 2024

Biden will cling to his power to the very last moment, despite most of America knowing he's unfit to remain in office.

. @JoeBiden just gave one of the most important speeches ever delivered by an American president.



Like our first president, George Washington he freely gives up power for an idea bigger than any one person.



President Biden is patriotism personified and I thank God for him. pic.twitter.com/5csw6s2aM9 — Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (@malcolmkenyatta) July 25, 2024

They're utterly shameless.

Again, we do not deserve Joe Biden. — Symone D. Sanders Townsend (@SymoneDSanders) July 25, 2024

You can say that again.

Biden's speech is the best produced hostage video I've ever seen. — Jack Cochran (@TheJackCochran) July 25, 2024

A lot of people see through the narrative Democrats are trying so desperately to foist on the American people.

Biden's speech was short and yet still no reason for why he decided to drop out. #Bidenspeech #JoeBiden — CHAD BENSON (@chadbensonshow) July 25, 2024

If we had a news media that offered anything of value, they'd ask every Democrat who praised Biden's decision what the catalyst for his decision was - why did he suddenly do it now.

We all know why, but they should be forced to admit it.

What you saw tonight was scandalous.



A senile president refused to even specify why he dropped out of the presidential race while claiming he’s so great he could easily serve a second term. And it’s all enabled by Kamala Harris.



This didn’t end tonight. It’s just beginning. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 25, 2024

American voters need to be reminded daily about the Democrats covering up Joe Biden's frailty and their continued lies to cover up why they ousted him.