Send in the Clowns: Democrats Praise Joe Biden for Lying to the American People

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  10:30 PM on July 24, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

Tonight, Joe Biden addressed the nation and, once again, failed to tell the American people why he decided to drop out of the presidential race.

Democrats immediately pounced on the President's detail-lacking speech as some sort of heroic moment of patriotism.

'You're denying yourself the majesty, the inspiration of America and of a great president. Go self-reflect.'

If there is ever a time you begin to think Jen Rubin can't debase herself further in service of Democrats, go self-reflect.

In reality, Joe Biden was lying, and he was forced to lie because he was not brave enough to truly level with the American people.

If Biden had the guts to be fully honest with Americans he would tell us that high-level Democrats and their donors don't believe he can win and are forcing him out of the election.

It's election interference at its finest.

Biden claimed he made the dropout decision to unify his party. Why do they need to unify, Joe?

The Democratic Party is in disunity over Joe Biden. They don't think he can cut it. They see his decline. They distrust him to lead.

They're convinced he's going to lose to Donald Trump.

This is not an act of patriotism or selfless ceding of power. This is a man being forced to nullify a primary election because Democrats fear they will lose their power.

More like proud to have succeeded in dispatching the old guy.

Or speech from Hell, depending on your perspective and whether you value truth.

The Left couldn't wait to jump on Biden's non-explanation and frame it as something it wasn't.

Joe Biden has given up nothing. He's still president. In fact, he couldn't even mention that his own party is concerned about his mental decline or he'd have to give up his power now.

Biden will cling to his power to the very last moment, despite most of America knowing he's unfit to remain in office.

They're utterly shameless.

You can say that again.

A lot of people see through the narrative Democrats are trying so desperately to foist on the American people.

If we had a news media that offered anything of value, they'd ask every Democrat who praised Biden's decision what the catalyst for his decision was - why did he suddenly do it now.

We all know why, but they should be forced to admit it.

American voters need to be reminded daily about the Democrats covering up Joe Biden's frailty and their continued lies to cover up why they ousted him.

