Government, Ladies and Gents! Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge Is FINALLY Being Demolished

Back in March of 2024, a cargo ship hit the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, resulting in a partial collapse of the bridge and the deaths of six construction workers.

Now, fifteen months later, government has gotten around to demolishing the remaining parts of the bridge.

The demolition of the Francis Scott Key Bridge begins today.



Cranes and equipment are now being mobilized to the site.



The schedule for removal of the existing bridge estimates 9 months.



This demolition work begins over 15 months after the Key Bridge collapse from the Dali. pic.twitter.com/2MsgUOk8iz — Matt Dursh (@MattDursh) July 8, 2025

And it'll take almost a year to finish that project, so how long will it be before a new bridge is built?

Five years?

This writer is taking the over.

It took five years to build the bridge in the 1970s, and almost half that time to take it down. Definitely taking the over.

What’s the big rush — Internet News Agency (@InternetNewsAg2) July 8, 2025

Take your time, guys.

What discussions were happening in the intervening 15 months before this was even started? pic.twitter.com/YJQnAWmrPO — Guy (@GuyIsReborn) July 8, 2025

They were too busy telling us how Francis Scott Key is racist.

America is quickly becoming a failed state. There should be a replacement bridge in advanced stage of construction at this point — OSINT with a splash of good takes and a few bad 1s (@supersean415) July 8, 2025

If Ron DeSantis were governor of Maryland, it would've been rebuilt by now.

Can someone explain why it took almost a year and a half to start the cleanup of critical infrastructure? — Teacloc (@Teacloc) July 8, 2025

Democrats.

That's it. That's the explanation.

It's hilarious that Wes Moore gets praise for his "handling of the Key bridge" when it's taken FIFTEEN MONTHS just to BEGIN clearing the wreckage.



God, Americans have gotten so accustomed to mediocrity. https://t.co/cOOTiuTjQN — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) July 8, 2025

Decline is a choice.

"15 months after the Key Bridge collapse"



Your reminder that America is inexcusably sclerotic about dealing with infrastructure and it's significantly worse under Democrat governance. https://t.co/enNJyqNMr5 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) July 8, 2025

All of this.

"This demolition work begins over 15 months after the Key Bridge collapse"



No no take your time https://t.co/fh2DTRvmRY — Sunny (@sunnyright) July 8, 2025

No rush.

Embarrassing this has taken this long just to start https://t.co/xsS03aB1Ye — Otto Von Tweetmarck (@OVTweetmarck) July 8, 2025

Democratic governors are incapable of feeling embarrassment.

I'm just a cubicle jockey but can somebody more useful explain to me why it took 15 months just to start the demo on this or do I have yet another completely reasonable grievance against the government? https://t.co/DI7hhFECB6 — Guy (@GuyIsReborn) July 8, 2025

You've got another completely reasonable grievance, friend.

Anyone asking "why can't we have nice infrastructure?" it is this.



15 months to start a project that will be over time and way over budget https://t.co/zoXwRYnsUN — J Can't Even (@Inquisitor_Jay) July 8, 2025

Because unions and politicians are getting their cut of the project funding.

That's all this is.

