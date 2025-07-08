Karen Bass Left Her Cake Out In the Rain: Video Disproves 'Kids' Were...
ALL ABOARD! Florida Man Makes His Triumphant Return to Glory With Daring Hijacking...
President Trump Snaps at Reporter Who Asks About Epstein Files
PULPIT POLITICS: IRS Levels the Playing Field, Letting ALL Churches Do What Democrats...
You Mad, Bro? Philly AFL-CIO Tries to Label Mother-Daughter Trash Collecting Duo Scabs
SCOTUS Rules That Trump Can Go Ahead With Large-Scale Workforce Reductions
So Much for Democracy! Lying Sen. Duckworth Praises Judge Who Blocked Defunding Planned...
Hell 'Hoth' No Fury: Fired USAID Workers Plotting to Sabotage Trump With Ice...
THIS Is Why the Left Wants to De-Mask ICE: New York Man Charged...
Stacey Abrams' Rant Explaining Trump's EVIL PLAN to Stay In Power FOREVER Is...
Truth, Justice, and the (Un)American Way? Actor Sean Gunn Politicizes 'Superman' Movie (WA...
'PUNISHER' Will Stancil Doesn't Realize He's Describing HIMSELF While Ranting About MAGA B...
Western Lensman Calls Down the THUNDER on Chris Murphy for Being a Dishonest...
Nasty GROYPER Account Uses Pics of Innocent Woman to Post HORRIFIC Things About...

Government, Ladies and Gents! Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge Is FINALLY Being Demolished

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on July 08, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Back in March of 2024, a cargo ship hit the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, resulting in a partial collapse of the bridge and the deaths of six construction workers.

Advertisement

Now, fifteen months later, government has gotten around to demolishing the remaining parts of the bridge.

And it'll take almost a year to finish that project, so how long will it be before a new bridge is built?

Five years?

This writer is taking the over.

It took five years to build the bridge in the 1970s, and almost half that time to take it down. Definitely taking the over.

Take your time, guys.

They were too busy telling us how Francis Scott Key is racist.

Recommended

ALL ABOARD! Florida Man Makes His Triumphant Return to Glory With Daring Hijacking in Key West
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

If Ron DeSantis were governor of Maryland, it would've been rebuilt by now.

Democrats.

That's it. That's the explanation.

Decline is a choice.

All of this.

No rush.

Advertisement

Democratic governors are incapable of feeling embarrassment.

You've got another completely reasonable grievance, friend.

Because unions and politicians are getting their cut of the project funding.

That's all this is.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.


Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN GUN VIOLENCE MARYLAND

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

ALL ABOARD! Florida Man Makes His Triumphant Return to Glory With Daring Hijacking in Key West
Grateful Calvin
Karen Bass Left Her Cake Out In the Rain: Video Disproves 'Kids' Were In MacArthur Park During ICE Raid
Amy Curtis
Hell 'Hoth' No Fury: Fired USAID Workers Plotting to Sabotage Trump With Ice Cream and Star Wars
Grateful Calvin
You Mad, Bro? Philly AFL-CIO Tries to Label Mother-Daughter Trash Collecting Duo Scabs
Amy Curtis
PULPIT POLITICS: IRS Levels the Playing Field, Letting ALL Churches Do What Democrats Have Done for Years
Amy Curtis
President Trump Snaps at Reporter Who Asks About Epstein Files
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

ALL ABOARD! Florida Man Makes His Triumphant Return to Glory With Daring Hijacking in Key West Grateful Calvin
Advertisement