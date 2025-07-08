You Mad, Bro? Philly AFL-CIO Tries to Label Mother-Daughter Trash Collecting Duo Scabs

There was a time when unions served a purpose. Now, they're just collective grifts that enrich the bosses and do very little for the actual members or the pubic they serve.

The Philly chapter of the AFL-CIO is a great example of this. They're apparently on strike, refusing to pick up trash until the taxpayers fork over more money, and they're also mad at Philly residents who don't want to live amongst refuse.

this is scabbing btw and is a pretty bad look tbh https://t.co/lCAkU5Ke4g — Philly AFL-CIO (@PhillyAFLCIO) July 7, 2025

Attacking a mother and daughter trying to clean up their community is a pretty bad look, tbh.

So is locking replies.

oh is the city paying here then because that would be what you meant right. — muddletoes🪁 (@muddletoes) July 7, 2025

That is not what they mean, and they try defending it:

scabbing is when union work is done by non union workers while the union is withholding their labor during a strike. In this case, the union has specifically asked the public not to do this or use the dumpsters the city set up. Thus, this what we call a double whammy scab — Philly AFL-CIO (@PhillyAFLCIO) July 7, 2025

These women are not city employees, so your point is a) moot and b) stupid.

But good effort.

If this lady and her four door sedan are able to meaningfully undermine your bargaining position, then your specific services are not that valuable. She’s not infringing on your agency, don’t use your position of privilege to step on hers. — Common Meter (@TheCommonMeter) July 7, 2025

We're starting to see why they shut off replies, because this is brutal.

lol the unions think that ANYONE who is not in a union cares about “scabbing” https://t.co/izVTRBzQfB pic.twitter.com/JHVr1t1cLq — Pudge (@pudgenet) July 8, 2025

Not a chance.

Nailed it.

tfw you're getting killed in the replies https://t.co/cVgma4H5V7 pic.twitter.com/CeuRXl7pQ9 — Into the Breach Bennett (@NoLongerBennett) July 7, 2025

Absolutely wrecked.

the public has no obligation to participate in strikes! https://t.co/2uvdjyHRpQ — Lakshya Jain (@lxeagle17) July 7, 2025

And they have no obligation to live with trash in their streets while the union throws a temper tantrum.

GP Public employees should never, ever, ever be permitted to unionize.



For this and about a million other good reasons. https://t.co/IfwoE8w8lg — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) July 8, 2025

YUP.

congrats on single-handedly shifting public opinion from "garbage collectors perform a critical role to society and deserve to get paid fairly for it" to "f**k these union dips***s" https://t.co/UwXMNetYW3 pic.twitter.com/fzA7yuDVDA — Skylar Kaede 🦊🍹 (@SkylarKaede) July 8, 2025

They've done more damage to their cause than a $25 carload of trash ever could.

Sorry their willingness to do important public work at a reasonable price is undercutting your attempt at holding the public hostage. https://t.co/eRQ1VSR9zj — Layne Tieszen (@LayneTieszen) July 7, 2025

Sucks to be you, AFL-CIO.

Unions are not your friend.



They are not “blue collar,” they do not represent “the working man,” they are hives of villany mostly comprised of government employees and white collar humanities majors.



They will go on strike and hound you for taking out your own trash. https://t.co/c9rFHZhARW — Parker Thayer (@ParkerThayer) July 8, 2025

Correct.

