PULPIT POLITICS: IRS Levels the Playing Field, Letting ALL Churches Do What Democrats...
SCOTUS Rules That Trump Can Go Ahead With Large-Scale Workforce Reductions
So Much for Democracy! Lying Sen. Duckworth Praises Judge Who Blocked Defunding Planned...
Hell 'Hoth' No Fury: Fired USAID Workers Plotting to Sabotage Trump With Ice...
THIS Is Why the Left Wants to De-Mask ICE: New York Man Charged...
Stacey Abrams' Rant Explaining Trump's EVIL PLAN to Stay In Power FOREVER Is...
Truth, Justice, and the (Un)American Way? Actor Sean Gunn Politicizes 'Superman' Movie (WA...
'PUNISHER' Will Stancil Doesn't Realize He's Describing HIMSELF While Ranting About MAGA B...
Western Lensman Calls Down the THUNDER on Chris Murphy for Being a Dishonest...
Who They REALLY Are: Proud Resister Cheers Texas Floods and 'a Few Less...
WTAF?! ABC TROUNCED for Going Straight-Up PRO-Hamas Using THIS Language to Describe Israel...
'Mass Deportations CONTINUE': AG Secretary Rollins Drops the MIC on Amnesty Rumors and...
It's About Time! Brooke Rollins Announces Massive Effort to Secure and Protect American...
VIP
Former CIA Officer Sheds Light on What 'PROBABLY' Happened to the Epstein Files...

You Mad, Bro? Philly AFL-CIO Tries to Label Mother-Daughter Trash Collecting Duo Scabs

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on July 08, 2025
Bravo/Meme

There was a time when unions served a purpose. Now, they're just collective grifts that enrich the bosses and do very little for the actual members or the pubic they serve.

Advertisement

The Philly chapter of the AFL-CIO is a great example of this. They're apparently on strike, refusing to pick up trash until the taxpayers fork over more money, and they're also mad at Philly residents who don't want to live amongst refuse.

Attacking a mother and daughter trying to clean up their community is a pretty bad look, tbh.

So is locking replies.

That is not what they mean, and they try defending it:

These women are not city employees, so your point is a) moot and b) stupid.

But good effort.

Recommended

Hell 'Hoth' No Fury: Fired USAID Workers Plotting to Sabotage Trump With Ice Cream and Star Wars
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

We're starting to see why they shut off replies, because this is brutal.

Not a chance.

Nailed it.

Absolutely wrecked.

And they have no obligation to live with trash in their streets while the union throws a temper tantrum.

YUP.

Advertisement

They've done more damage to their cause than a $25 carload of trash ever could.

Sucks to be you, AFL-CIO.

Correct.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.


Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ECONOMY GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN PENNSYLVANIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hell 'Hoth' No Fury: Fired USAID Workers Plotting to Sabotage Trump With Ice Cream and Star Wars
Grateful Calvin
PULPIT POLITICS: IRS Levels the Playing Field, Letting ALL Churches Do What Democrats Have Done for Years
Amy Curtis
SCOTUS Rules That Trump Can Go Ahead With Large-Scale Workforce Reductions
Brett T.
So Much for Democracy! Lying Sen. Duckworth Praises Judge Who Blocked Defunding Planned Parenthood
Amy Curtis
Glenn Beck's DAMNING Epstein Files Thread Is a MUST-READ for 'Anyone Who Still Cares About the Truth'
Sam J.
THIS Is Why the Left Wants to De-Mask ICE: New York Man Charged With Threatening ICE Agent and HIS KIDS
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Hell 'Hoth' No Fury: Fired USAID Workers Plotting to Sabotage Trump With Ice Cream and Star Wars Grateful Calvin
Advertisement