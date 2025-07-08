PULPIT POLITICS: IRS Levels the Playing Field, Letting ALL Churches Do What Democrats Have Done for Years

For years, Democratic politicians would visit particular churches and campaign from the pulpit, despite an IRS rule prohibiting such behavior.

This writer always found that rule absurd, but if it was going to be enforced against some churches, it should have been enforced for all churches.

Now the IRS has done away with that rule.

NEW TONIGHT: @IRS says that churches can now endorse candidates from the pulpit, carving out an exemption to a decades-old ban on politicking by tax-exempt nonprofits.https://t.co/kpTbcBzfMl — David Fahrenthold (@Fahrenthold) July 8, 2025

Here's more from the New York Times:

The I.R.S. said on Monday that churches and other houses of worship can endorse political candidates to their congregations, carving out an exemption in a decades-old ban on political activity by tax-exempt nonprofits. The agency made that statement in a court filing intended to settle a lawsuit filed by two Texas churches and an association of Christian broadcasters. The plaintiffs that sued the Internal Revenue Service had previously asked a federal court in Texas to create an even broader exemption — to rule that all nonprofits, religious and secular, were free to endorse candidates to their members. That would have erased a bedrock idea of American nonprofit law: that tax-exempt groups cannot be used as tools of any campaign.

This writer is certain some activist judge will block this, too. But for now, at least everyone is equal.

some churches have been "getting away with this" for decades. — Le Fleur (@tbflowers) July 8, 2025

And that wasn't fair.

Either enforce the rule across the board or do away with it.

Look out, Republicans!



Now Democrat politicians will begin to be able to hold thinly disguised campaign appearances at prominent supportive churches.



You know, the way they've been doing since forever.https://t.co/UYcqQnh8bm — Patrick McIlheran (@PaddyMacMke) July 8, 2025

The Left will undoubtedly scream about the 'separation of church and state' and get their knickers in a twist over this.

If they can back politicians then they can pay taxes. — Baselayer Boo👻 (@baselayerboo) July 8, 2025

LOL. No.

Taxation is theft.

Hmmmm that's interesting. How do unions get around that issue. They always endorse candidates. — Micha Siegel (@SiegelMicha) July 8, 2025

That's (D)ifferent.

Alot of churches in the South do it already & have been doing it for years — Suz (@TravlrSuz) July 8, 2025

And not one Leftist complained.

Will get thrown out by the Courts for violating the establishment clause — TheGreatestFool (not a bot) (@FoolGreatest) July 8, 2025

It does not violate the Establishment Clause.

How’d that “exemption to a decades-old ban on politicking by tax exempt non-profits” work out for democrats?



Let’s see…https://t.co/UcMhkpVAnZ https://t.co/5IPPNxPQBv — Haz (@Michael_Haz) July 8, 2025

Look at that.

One of the greatest plagues of our time is the plague of short-term thinking. This is a great example of that.



So much that can and will go awry because of this.



Politics-free sanctuaries are a good thing. https://t.co/gl5912uOF3 — Matt Waldrip (@mattwaldrip) July 8, 2025

No one is saying churches have to do this, and many pastors are saying they won't.

But those who want to now can.

Haven’t churches been doing this for decades? https://t.co/grxvYfpBJl — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 8, 2025

Some have, yes.

So, basically nothing has changed 🤣 https://t.co/6jqibEDnPk — Jennifer Greenberg 🕊️ (@JennMGreenberg) July 8, 2025

Basically.

