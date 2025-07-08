PULPIT POLITICS: IRS Levels the Playing Field, Letting ALL Churches Do What Democrats Have Done for Years

You Mad, Bro? Philly AFL-CIO Tries to Label Mother-Daughter Trash Collecting Duo Scabs
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:30 PM on July 08, 2025
PJ Media/Chris Queen

For years, Democratic politicians would visit particular churches and campaign from the pulpit, despite an IRS rule prohibiting such behavior.

This writer always found that rule absurd, but if it was going to be enforced against some churches, it should have been enforced for all churches.

Now the IRS has done away with that rule.

Here's more from the New York Times:

The I.R.S. said on Monday that churches and other houses of worship can endorse political candidates to their congregations, carving out an exemption in a decades-old ban on political activity by tax-exempt nonprofits.

The agency made that statement in a court filing intended to settle a lawsuit filed by two Texas churches and an association of Christian broadcasters.

The plaintiffs that sued the Internal Revenue Service had previously asked a federal court in Texas to create an even broader exemption — to rule that all nonprofits, religious and secular, were free to endorse candidates to their members. That would have erased a bedrock idea of American nonprofit law: that tax-exempt groups cannot be used as tools of any campaign.

This writer is certain some activist judge will block this, too. But for now, at least everyone is equal.

And that wasn't fair.

Either enforce the rule across the board or do away with it.

The Left will undoubtedly scream about the 'separation of church and state' and get their knickers in a twist over this.

LOL. No.

Taxation is theft.

That's (D)ifferent.

And not one Leftist complained.

It does not violate the Establishment Clause.

Look at that.

No one is saying churches have to do this, and many pastors are saying they won't.

But those who want to now can.

Some have, yes.

Basically.

