Julie Kelly Notes Secret Service Director's Admission About What Isn't Available Sounds Familiar

Doug P.  |  4:50 PM on July 22, 2024
meme

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle had a long day testifying before the House Oversight Committee. Cheatle faced questions from Republicans as well as Democrats and there was a bipartisan feel to the hearing in that most of the committee members couldn't believe the apparent level of incompetence that led to Republican presidential nominee being shot. 

The hearing was mostly notable for the questions Cheatle would not answer, up to and including inquiries about the number of shell casings found on the roof and the possibility there could have been more than one gunman. 

What would be of great assistance when it comes to getting to the bottom of the failures that led to the first shooting of a president or presidential candidate since 1981 would be to listen to the recorded communications of agents and police on the ground in Butler, Pennsylvania that day. 

However, those don't exist: 

Julie Kelly reminds us that this isn't the only missing communication issue involving the Secret Service: 

You can't make this stuff up, and unfortunately you don't have to. 

Sam J.
If the government doesn't participate in conspiracies they sure do go out of their way to make it appear that way.

We're FAR beyond that point, but for now Cheatle still has a job.

***

Sam J.
