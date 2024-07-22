Julie Kelly Notes Secret Service Director's Admission About What Isn't Available Sounds Familiar

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle had a long day testifying before the House Oversight Committee. Cheatle faced questions from Republicans as well as Democrats and there was a bipartisan feel to the hearing in that most of the committee members couldn't believe the apparent level of incompetence that led to Republican presidential nominee being shot.

The hearing was mostly notable for the questions Cheatle would not answer, up to and including inquiries about the number of shell casings found on the roof and the possibility there could have been more than one gunman.

What would be of great assistance when it comes to getting to the bottom of the failures that led to the first shooting of a president or presidential candidate since 1981 would be to listen to the recorded communications of agents and police on the ground in Butler, Pennsylvania that day.

However, those don't exist:

Criminal.



Cheatle admits USSS does not have radio comms recordings from July 13.



Unbelievable pic.twitter.com/ps7fpzMFzD — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) July 22, 2024

Julie Kelly reminds us that this isn't the only missing communication issue involving the Secret Service:

At the end of January 2021, USSS deleted texts of 2 dozen agents/officials related to Jan 6. They’ve never been recovered. L — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) July 22, 2024

You can't make this stuff up, and unfortunately you don't have to.

Those are right next to the tapes the FBI recovered from Epstein Island. https://t.co/ND6bLQ3BUG — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) July 22, 2024

This is indefensible, a cover up of a potential inside job. https://t.co/f2tP8aYOt3 — John Ocasio-Rodham Nolte (@NolteNC) July 22, 2024

🚨🚨🚨 THE SECRET SERVICE HAS NO RECORDED RADIO COMMUNICATIONS FROM JULY 13! 🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/R651OX0Bsd — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) July 22, 2024

If the government doesn't participate in conspiracies they sure do go out of their way to make it appear that way.

We're beyond "She needs to be fired." https://t.co/AJ51jUpXcM — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) July 22, 2024

We're FAR beyond that point, but for now Cheatle still has a job.

