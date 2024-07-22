BIG Red Flags Spotted After Secret Service Director Cheatle Refused to Answer These 2 Questions

AWFL Demands 'White Ladies' Vote for Kamala Because It's Up to White Women...
Doug P.  |  1:40 PM on July 22, 2024
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle is testifying before the House Oversight Committee today and some of the members, including Democrat Ro Khanna, have called on her to resign:

Cheatle's responses to most of the questions that are being asked, even though it's been nine days since the shooting, is something along the line of "I can't answer that yet because the investigation is ongoing."

The only questions Cheatle's actually answering only make the Secret Service under her leadership look even worse.

But there's another pretty simple and straightforward question that many have been asking since the night of the shooting nine days ago:

Cheatle was asked that very question today, and The Federalist's Sean Davis spotted yet another red flag in her answer:

Seriously?

Cheatle also said she has yet to visit the site of the shooting. Yikes.

