BIG Red Flags Spotted After Secret Service Director Cheatle Refused to Answer These 2 Questions

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle is testifying before the House Oversight Committee today and some of the members, including Democrat Ro Khanna, have called on her to resign:

KHANNA: "Do you know what Stuart Knight [who was in charge of the Secret Service when Reagan was shot] did? Do you know what he did afterwards?"



CHEATLE: "He remained on duty."



KHANNA: "He resigned." pic.twitter.com/o4B8RSFc5L — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 22, 2024

Cheatle's responses to most of the questions that are being asked, even though it's been nine days since the shooting, is something along the line of "I can't answer that yet because the investigation is ongoing."

BIGGS: "Was Mr. Crooks acting alone?



CHEATLE: "I would have to refer you to the FBI's investigation."



BIGGS: "Was he just a lone gunman?"



CHEATLE: "I would have to refer you to the FBI's investigation for motive." pic.twitter.com/BBzwaKnj5C — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 22, 2024

The only questions Cheatle's actually answering only make the Secret Service under her leadership look even worse.

But there's another pretty simple and straightforward question that many have been asking since the night of the shooting nine days ago:

The biggest single issue that nobody is taking about, is…. How many spent shell casings were found on the roof??? — Tim Drake (@tim_dake) July 21, 2024

Cheatle was asked that very question today, and The Federalist's Sean Davis spotted yet another red flag in her answer:

This is a massive red flag. https://t.co/GzTicrQcR5 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 22, 2024

Seriously?

Director Cheatle won't say how many spent shell casings were on AGR roof — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) July 22, 2024

Cheatle also said she has yet to visit the site of the shooting. Yikes.