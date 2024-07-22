Dem Rep Adam Schiff Gives the Game Away Explaining Why Biden's Fit to Serve Only Until January

Just about five days ago, Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff, who is trying to be elected to the U.S. Senate, put out a statement calling on President Biden to drop out of the race but did not endorse Kamala Harris:

Advertisement

“President Biden has been one of the most consequential presidents in our nation’s history, and his lifetime of service as a Senator, a Vice President, and now as President has made our country better. But our nation is at a crossroads. A second Trump presidency will undermine the very foundation of our democracy, and I have serious concerns about whether the President can defeat Donald Trump in November.”

Today Schiff was asked a simple question, and he was forced to try and out-weasel himself to come up with a response:

GUTHRIE: If you’re so concerned about Biden’s condition that you called for him to drop out, how do you justify him serving as president *right now* if he doesn’t have the competence to run?



DERANGED ADAM SCHIFF: Uhhhh… pic.twitter.com/5d8LmvNJVb — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) July 22, 2024

Schiff-ty Schiff just keeps being Schiff-ty:

As Scott Adams says, they always bring out Shifty Schiff when they need the big lies. — Laura (@FreeTxn) July 22, 2024

And he always delivers!

Schiff also gave the Dems' game away:

The buried lede here is @RepAdamSchiff stating the palace coup was only because Joe Biden was losing the race.



From the “defending democracy” gang. https://t.co/iKoKZHDf6h — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) July 22, 2024

In other words, if Biden's cognitive condition was even worse than what we've seen Schiff and the Dems probably would have been fine with him continuing in the race

I hope those words come back to haunt him. He just admitted they took Biden out because they knew he couldn’t win. Sounds like he just exposed their plans for a coup. https://t.co/orkZEGejwt — Sodapop (@Gracesodapop) July 22, 2024

Meanwhile, it's been several days since anybody's heard from President Biden.