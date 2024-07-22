*GAG* Here Are the Most Annoying, OBNOXIOUS Lefties/Democrats Fawning Over Biden for 'Step...
Kamala Harris, in Her OWN Words, Tells Americans She is Unqualified to be...
'As If By Clockwork': Mike Lee Explains Why Kamala Harris Should Be DISQUALIFIED...
BIDEN DROPOUT SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership - ENDS TODAY!
'NOPE! NOT OK!' Democrat/Biden Supporter Just Goes OFF on Elites for EVERYTHING They've...
UNFIT: There's More Evidence Kamala Harris Participated in an Insurrection Than Donald Tru...
Sooo, About Joe Biden's Resignation Letter ... Turns Out He Did NOT Write...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Coronation: Kamala Harris Has Already Locked Down the Delegations of Five States
The Defenders of Democracy Are Finally Reaping What They've Sown
Politico Says Republicans Are Pouncing, Claiming Kamala Harris Covered Up Biden's Cognitiv...
The Democrats Are Not Like Us
Senator Grassley Wants to Know Why Dr. Jill Had Four TIMES as Many...
Where Are the Feminists? End Wokeness Asks Why They're Silent As Rape Cases...

Dem Rep Adam Schiff Gives the Game Away Explaining Why Biden's Fit to Serve Only Until January

Doug P.  |  10:55 AM on July 22, 2024
Meme screenshot

Just about five days ago, Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff, who is trying to be elected to the U.S. Senate, put out a statement calling on President Biden to drop out of the race but did not endorse Kamala Harris: 

Advertisement

“President Biden has been one of the most consequential presidents in our nation’s history, and his lifetime of service as a Senator, a Vice President, and now as President has made our country better. But our nation is at a crossroads. A second Trump presidency will undermine the very foundation of our democracy, and I have serious concerns about whether the President can defeat Donald Trump in November.”

Today Schiff was asked a simple question, and he was forced to try and out-weasel himself to come up with a response: 

Schiff-ty Schiff just keeps being Schiff-ty:

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

And he always delivers! 

Schiff also gave the Dems' game away:

In other words, if Biden's cognitive condition was even worse than what we've seen Schiff and the Dems probably would have been fine with him continuing in the race

Meanwhile, it's been several days since anybody's heard from President Biden.

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
*GAG* Here Are the Most Annoying, OBNOXIOUS Lefties/Democrats Fawning Over Biden for 'Stepping Aside'
Sam J.
'As If By Clockwork': Mike Lee Explains Why Kamala Harris Should Be DISQUALIFIED in Straight-FIRE Thread
Sam J.
Sooo, About Joe Biden's Resignation Letter ... Turns Out He Did NOT Write It (Check Out Who DID)
Sam J.
Kamala Harris, in Her OWN Words, Tells Americans She is Unqualified to be President (No, Really - WATCH)
Sam J.
'NOPE! NOT OK!' Democrat/Biden Supporter Just Goes OFF on Elites for EVERYTHING They've Done to His Party
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement