Adam Schiff Calls for Biden to Step Down, Doesn’t Endorse Harris

As we reported Tuesday, Rep. Adam Schiff was caught saying what a lot of Democrats are thinking. At a private fundraiser for his Senate run, Schiff told donors that if President Joe Biden remained on the ticket, the Democrats would lose the presidency, most likely lose the Senate, and fail to regain control of the House.

That was a private fundraiser. Schiff, who's taking Donald Trump's threat to throw him in jail very seriously, went public, in a statement to the Los Angeles Times:

BREAKING



For the first time, Congressman Adam Schiff has publicly called on President Biden to drop out of the race.



In a statement to the LA Times, Schiff says:



“President Biden has been one of the most consequential presidents in our nation’s history, and his lifetime of… pic.twitter.com/2ncHGpS0mM — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 17, 2024

… and his lifetime of service as a Senator, a Vice President, and now as President has made our country better. But our nation is at a crossroads. A second Trump presidency will undermine the very foundation of our democracy, and I have serious concerns about whether the President can defeat Donald Trump in November.”

Schiff should have very serious concerns. This editor finds it funny how statements like this one always follow the same template, starting out with praise of Biden's presidency and respect for his lifetime of service to the country, but …

The L.A. Times also noted that while Schiff was calling on Biden to step down, he declined to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for the job.

Adam Schiff declines to endorse Kamala Harris in call for Biden to step asidehttps://t.co/H0xvTkwsGh — Andrew Stiles (@AndrewStilesUSA) July 17, 2024

Ouch.

If Schiff was really concerned about democracy he himself should have stepped down long ago. — Retail Investor Guy (@RetailInvestGuy) July 17, 2024

Is anyone surprised that Adam Schiff is supporting another deep state coup against the president of the United States?



Get rekt Adam we're still Ridin' With Biden https://t.co/kpxaeFr4yw pic.twitter.com/UM90xwpPoF — Confirmed Miscer ⚔️🍁🔫 (@ManDaveJobGood) July 17, 2024

We are too … we're ridin' with Biden in 2024.

Ouch! — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 17, 2024

I hate that I will have to vote for him to be my senator, but I will be doing so solely for Democratic control of the Senate.



Then I'm voting against him in 6 years. — SamGMan (@smgstryker) July 17, 2024

You could just not vote in protest.

No @AdamSchiff. We the people decide — Marcia Marcia Marcia (@MAW1212) July 17, 2024

It’s time for Adam Schiff to take his own advice and drop out of politics.

Drop out of the Senate race. — Penny Lane (@Penny_FL13) July 17, 2024

He lost my vote — Albert Hernandez (@alhernan131) July 17, 2024

Schiff has really kicked the hornets' nest.

And this is how Dems screw themselves.

You don't need Republicans to do it. — A.P. (@AP16623882) July 17, 2024

Is Schiff so secure in his election to the Senate that he's willing to tell the truth about Biden, or is Schiff worried that a poor performance by Biden will threaten his Senate odds? The latter is pretty farfetched but it's unlike Schiff to tell the truth for any reason. — Mostly Peaceful Cat (@MaxPaxCat) July 17, 2024

This confirmed liar should be calling himself dropping out of the race. — Nail in the Heart/Clavo en el Corazon (@aavtonio) July 17, 2024

I think his seat is in danger of flipping if he doesn't publicly distance himself from supporting Biden... — [email protected] (@mulberryfaith) July 17, 2024

I will be either leaving that blank as a California voter or looking at Steve Garvey. He just lost me. He’s a coward.

Unless he reconsiders. @AdamSchiff — Bud..,mentor to the doomed.love literature ..... (@BBudd8) July 17, 2024

Of course he didn’t even endorse Kamala. Screw this guy. — simpleplan90s (@simpleplan90s) July 17, 2024

I'm disgusted with @RepAdamSchiff, he just lost my support. — Cynthia Griffin (@thiafinart) July 17, 2024

Schiff is on record now and there's no taking it back. Is he worried voters won't turn out for Biden, which will hurt him further down the ballot? We know he's worried about "democracy" if Trump wins in November.

***