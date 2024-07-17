Adam Schiff Calls for Biden to Step Down, Doesn’t Endorse Harris

Cry Harder: Variety Is VERY CONCERNED That 'Hillbilly Elegy' Is Surging on Netflix...
Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on July 17, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As we reported Tuesday, Rep. Adam Schiff was caught saying what a lot of Democrats are thinking. At a private fundraiser for his Senate run, Schiff told donors that if President Joe Biden remained on the ticket, the Democrats would lose the presidency, most likely lose the Senate, and fail to regain control of the House.

That was a private fundraiser. Schiff, who's taking Donald Trump's threat to throw him in jail very seriously, went public, in a statement to the Los Angeles Times:

… and his lifetime of service as a Senator, a Vice President, and now as President has made our country better. But our nation is at a crossroads. A second Trump presidency will undermine the very foundation of our democracy, and I have serious concerns about whether the President can defeat Donald Trump in November.”

Schiff should have very serious concerns. This editor finds it funny how statements like this one always follow the same template, starting out with praise of Biden's presidency and respect for his lifetime of service to the country, but  …

The L.A. Times also noted that while Schiff was calling on Biden to step down, he declined to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for the job.

Ouch.

We are too … we're ridin' with Biden in 2024.

You could just not vote in protest.

Schiff has really kicked the hornets' nest.

Schiff is on record now and there's no taking it back. Is he worried voters won't turn out for Biden, which will hurt him further down the ballot? We know he's worried about "democracy" if Trump wins in November.

***

